Sometimes, it's obvious from the get-go that a moment in tech history is . . . well, historic. Other times, it's clear only in the fullness of time. Yet another type of historic moment flies largely under the radar, shaping our lives more than most people ever realize.
As Fast Company celebrates our 25th anniversary, we've compiled a list of 25 moments that have defined the tech industry since our first issue hit the stands with a cover date of November 1995. (These calls are tough to make, so we also picked 10 runners-up.) For better or worse—and sometimes both at the same time—these events have had lasting impact. If there's some alternate universe where they never happened, it's a different place indeed.
An interesting perspective of the changing world of technology for the past 25 years through the eyes of Fast Company ... Many in our community may have different views on the choice of technology! What would be on your list?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 22, @02:42AM
An actual tech list would be compiled by engineers and based solely on technological achievement. Yet here we get "Gamergate shows the online world at its ugliest", a culturally relevant moment in that it was the first large scale push back against social justice proponents. [psychologytoday.com] Perhaps Fast Company should review events and tally how many anti-gamergate "male feminist allies" were subsequently revealed to be sex offenders. [dailycaller.com] That was the uglyness revealed, that "Social Justice Warriors" (or "Woke" as we now call them) are sociopaths.