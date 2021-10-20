from the Failed-to-reach-a-top...Quibile? dept.
Plagued with growth issues, Quibi, a short-form mobile-native video platform, is shutting down, according to multiple reports. The startup, co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, had raised nearly $2 billion in its lifetime as a private company. Quibi did not respond to requests for comment from TechCrunch.
The company's prolific fundraising efforts spanned prominent institutions in private equity, venture capital and Hollywood, all betting on Katzenberg's ability to deliver another hit. The startup's backers included Alibaba, Madrone Capital Partners, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, as well as Disney, Sony Pictures, Viacom, WarnerMedia and MGM, among others. The Information reports that Quibi will have $350 million left to return to shareholders.
Their pitch was highly produced bite-sized content, packed with Hollywood star power, and designed to be "mobile-first" entertainment. For the YouTubes and Snaps of the world, producing mainstream content on a shoestring budget, Quibi wanted to be an HBO for smartphones. Investors and pundits questioned the firm's ability to monetize this vision, and it became clear soon after launch that the company had miscalculated.
[...] Admitting that the launch hadn't gone as planned, Katzenberg blamed the coronavirus for the streaming app's challenges.
One problem with finding a buyer: Quibi doesn't even own most of its original "content":
Actually, Quibi doesn't own any of the big-budget premium content for which it has shelled out upwards of $100,000 per minute. The company has seven-year licenses on its short-form series; after two years, content owners have the right to assemble the shows and distribute them elsewhere.
Fox is reportedly eyeing Tubi. [Editor's Note: Tubi is a streaming service.]
Tubi is available in the US, Canada and Australia on Android and iOS, as well as on devices such as Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Roku and Apple TV. Content is also viewable at www.tubi.tv. The company plans to launch in more areas including the UK and Mexico in the coming year.
[...] As more streaming services such as Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus launch to compete with the likes of Netflix, several companies are also looking to free, ad-supported platforms aimed at customers who might not be willing to dish out more money for an ever-growing list of paid offerings.
Last year, it was reported that Walmart could be thinking of selling Vudu, a service that lets customers rent or purchase individual shows or movies. Vudu also launched a free, ad-supported service in 2016.
Walmart reportedly purchased Vudu for around $100 million in 2010, and says the service is installed on more than 100 million devices in the US. It's not clear if there will be a deal between NBCUniversal and Vudu, people familiar with the matter told The Journal. A Walmart representative declined to comment, but said the company is "constantly having conversations with partners."
Quibi Picked the Worst Time to Launch a Streaming Service for Short Attention Spans - Or maybe the best? (archive)
For months, Quibi, the phone-based streaming service that launched Monday, has been getting roasted by the small group of people whose professions require them to know about the existence of Quibi. The gist of the jokes has been that Quibi sounds like a 30 Rock fiction come to life. The brainchild of billionaire boomers Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, it's predicated on the idea that no one can pay attention any more, so if anything is going to lure the scattered, cellphone-obsessed youth away from the free and varied YouTube content with which they seem generally satisfied, it's high production values that you can't really see on a cellphone and the imprimatur of celebrities grandparents have heard of. Quibi has gone on a buying spree for every famous person in Hollywood's leftover ideas, which have been turned into "quick bites" of six to 10 minutes apiece. The company has already raised $1.75 billion dollars, on the strength of that idea and a slate that includes a reality show called Murder House Flip.
As someone who has not been above a Quibi joke herself, I am disappointed to report that Quibi is neither a glorious embarrassment nor a surprising triumph. It is, instead, expensively competent. The dozens of star-studded series it debuts with are, in general, solid and professional, and tend toward uplifting but brief documentaries I could totally imagine spacing out to in a waiting room. (The fact that almost no one on the planet Earth is spacing out in a waiting room right now is another Quibi punchline.) The implicit assumption of Quibi is that no one has any time anymore, even, say, for a 22-minute sitcom. And yet it is arriving at a moment when a majority of Americans have more time than they had weeks ago—if also, perhaps, even more shredded attention spans.
Quibi review – shortform sub-Netflix shows aren't long for this world
From The Guardian:
Nearly three months ago, in early April, the $1.75bn content experiment known as Quibi lurched from its rocky, much-maligned promotional campaign into full-scale launch. The service offered a tsunami of celebrity-fronted shows segmented into "quick bites" (hence, "qui-bi") of 10 minutes or less – a Joe Jonas talk show, a documentary on LeBron James's I Promise school, a movie with Game of Thrones's Sophie Turner surviving a plane crash, all straight to your phone. At the time, many of us wondered if Quibi could deliver on its central promise – to refashion the style of streaming into "snackable" bites – or if, teetering under the weight of its massive funding and true who's who of talent as the world shut down, it would become shorthand for an expensive mistake.
The service, the brainchild of the DreamWorks Animation cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg and the former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman – two billionaires deeply entrenched in Hollywood and Silicon Valley establishment – was "either going to be a huge home run or a massive swing and a miss," Michael Goodman, a media analyst with Strategy Analytics, told the Guardian. Given a string of bad news since its 6 April launch – missed targets, executive departures, Katzenberg singularly blaming the pandemic – and the sunset of its 90-day free trial with millions fewer subscribers than anticipated, the scales seemed decidedly tipped toward swing and miss. But while it's too soon to declare the end of Quibi, it's still worth asking: is the promise of the quick bite already over? And what went so wrong?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EJ on Thursday October 22, @05:44PM (1 child)
This story has brought so much joy to me in an otherwise very sad year.
Stupid ideas should be stomped, doused in accelerant, and killed with fire.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 22, @05:53PM
Ironically, people flock to view that kind of viral video online; just not on the quibi platform (ziiiiiiinnnggg)
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Thursday October 22, @05:50PM (1 child)
Plagued with growth issues...
Probably a lack thereof, in reality.
Katzenberg blamed the coronavirus for the streaming app's challenges.
When every other streaming platform was exploding? Right...
Maybe Meg should have brought Carly Fiorina and Elizabeth Holmes on to help her out.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 22, @06:00PM
She took ebay from 0 to $8B, then took HP from about $130B down to about $110B, so net negative on the long term. But she was the best diversity hire out there, so ...
(Score: 1, Troll) by VLM on Thursday October 22, @05:51PM
quibi is what (((Hollywood))) told us we wanted, but as usual nobody wanted what they told us to want.
tiktok is the same thing as quibi but with better content, mostly naked hot amateur women.
From what I saw the content on quibi was beyond cringe, like the crappiest ads on a daytime cable TV channel, but, somehow, worse. The kind of stuff nobody watches anymore so the budget was slashed until nobody tunes in except coma patients in the hospital. And the quibi people accidentally thought that was a real market LOL.
Quibi also closed/DRMed the heck out of everything, screenshots are a blank page. The (((hollywood))) people don't understand the best advertising for tiktok was "hot" screenshots of tiktok uploaded everywhere.
Its astounding how much money they were asking for subscription to quibi given the content.
It didn't do anything anyone wanted, and couldn't convince anyone that what it did was desirable. It was like a late night infomercial merged with mobile app development. I'd rather have a pocket sized folding fishing rod than a quibi. Or a thighmaster, snuggie, or slap-chop, or a gadget combining all in one. At least the ShakeWeight provided videos of women that guys actually wanted to see, unlike quibi. Yeah the world needs ShakeWeights about a thousand times more than it needs quibi.
Overall, a pretty good sign we're in bubble poppin territory. How exactly did "veg out brainlessly on your phone" fail during a world wide pandemic of bored people? The collapse would have been absolutely unimaginable under better conditions.
So yeah I been laughing at this one for awhile, waiting for the inevitable obituary to make some laughs above. This cycle needs a "fuckedcompany.com" like at the turn of the century.