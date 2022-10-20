from the it-was-all-touch-and-go dept.
First NASA Osiris-Rex images show incredible touchdown on asteroid Bennu:
NASA's asteroid-chaser, Osiris-Rex, completed a brief and historic landing on the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu, over 200 million miles away on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the space agency revealed the first batch of images from the daring operation, revealing a delicate-yet-explosive moment between rock and robot.
Osiris-Rex traveled all that way to perform a short touch-and-go maneuver. Its major goal is to collect a sample from the asteroid's surface and transport it back to Earth for study.
On Tuesday, NASA TV reported the spacecraft's robotic sampling arm, named Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (Tagsam), did touch down on Bennu for about 15 seconds. During the brief contact, it performed what amounts to a cosmic pickpocketing maneuver.
[...] The spacecraft, which operates largely autonomously due to the 18-minute communications delay with mission control on Earth, fired a canister of gas through Tagsam that disrupted the surface of Bennu and should have enabled a sample to make its way up into the arm's collector head.
[...] Around 24 hours after the operation, NASA shared the first images of the touchdown operation captured by the spacecraft. The Tagsam moves into position and its sampling head makes contact with Bennu's surface before the explosive burst of nitrogen is fired. The operation kicks up a ton of debris, which flies around the acquisition arm. It's really something!
The sample collection took longer than it seemed to take in the video.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 22, @09:39PM (2 children)
Why do they have to put dumbass statements like that into an otherwise interesting story? It doesn't make the details more relatable to any audience, is not at all amusing as a statement, and puts a trivializing veneer on a pretty cool story. The sample mission is very easy for anyone to visualize because it is very mechanical, and it would have been so easy to put a couple of sentences describing the process in more detail.
For the record, I was pickpocketed in Rome many years ago. Dude didn't fire a canister of nitrogen in my pants and grab what flew out.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday October 22, @09:54PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pickpocketing [wikipedia.org]
I experienced "the bump" in Washington DC. Make all the fun you want, I was young enough to not even know better. Yet, the adult I was with, knew what happened. They apparently, didn't get anything though, because I still had my wallet, etc.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 22, @10:03PM
It is a perfect description. NASA pickpocketed the taxpayers and faked this mission just like all the other ones to "space". All we see are rockets going up and nothing coming back down. That is all we really see and know because that is all we are shown. Everything else is a pure visual display.