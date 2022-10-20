/* Note: All of these may be set in about:config. Many may also be set

* via about:preferences. Placing them in a user.js allows for them to be

* set automaticaly when Firefox starts up (overriding any changes made to

* them during the previous session), and also gives a convenient way to

* set many settings in a new profile.

*

* Several of these break sites (often in ways that are not immediately

* obvious); others break features. They are being included here just to

* show what options are there. A small amount of effort has been made to

* comment on the ones that are likely to break things.

*

* Obviously, most of these are not carefully explained. Please search

* online to find out what they do. */

/* Start in offline mode, if desired: */

//user_pref("browser.offline", false);

/* Disable automatic updates. */

user_pref("app.update.auto", false);

user_pref("browser.search.update", false);

user_pref("extensions.update.autoUpdateDefault", false);

user_pref("extensions.update.enabled", false);

/* Disable settings that might try to deal with a typo, sending out

* information that was not intended to be sent. */

user_pref("browser.fixup.alternate.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.search.suggest.enabled", false);

user_pref("keyword.enabled", false);

/* Disable certain storages that could leak information to somebody else

* using the browser. */

user_pref("browser.formfill.enable", false);

user_pref("browser.history_expire_days.mirror", 1);

user_pref("browser.history_expire_days_min", 1);

user_pref("browser.urlbar.autocomplete.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.urlbar.suggest.bookmark", false);

user_pref("browser.urlbar.suggest.history", false);

user_pref("browser.urlbar.suggest.openpage", false);

user_pref("browser.urlbar.suggest.topsites", false);

user_pref("places.history.enabled", false);

/* Note: Some sites that require javascript to be enabled and use local

* storage may choke with these two settings: */

user_pref("dom.storage.enabled", false);

user_pref("dom.indexedDB.enabled", false);

/* Disable certain features that leak information. */

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.blockedURIs.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.downloads.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.downloads.remote.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.malware.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.passwords.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.phishing.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.safebrowsing.remoteLookups", false);

/* Disable various pings and automatic checks. */

user_pref("browser.aboutHomeSnippets.updateUrl", "");

user_pref("extensions.blocklist.enabled", false);

user_pref("extensions.getAddons.cache.enabled", false);

user_pref("network.captive-portal-service.enabled", false);

/* Disable the ping attribute in HTML links:

* <a href="https://target.com/" ping="https://ping.com">Ping</a>

* will send a ping to the ping URL when clicked if this is enabled. */

user_pref("browser.send_pings", false);

/* Disable searching the network for finding devices Firefox could send

* video to (like Roku or Chromecast devices). */

user_pref("browser.casting.enabled", false);

/* General security. */

/* This definitely breaks sites, but for the paranoid, nothing enhances

* security and privacy like not letting sites choose what code runs. */

user_pref("javascript.enabled", false);

/* This is probably not an issue if javascript is disabled. If enabled and

* used, it allows for probing local IP addresses. Specifically, if

* enabled, the STUN protocol can use an ICE connection to figure out IP

* addresses of your computer. Note that this is required for WebRTC

* (audio/video conferencing). */

user_pref("media.peerconnection.enabled", false);

user_pref("security.enable_java", false);

user_pref("security.warn_entering_secure", true);

user_pref("security.warn_entering_weak", true);

user_pref("security.warn_leaving_secure", true);

user_pref("security.warn_submit_insecure", true);

user_pref("security.warn_viewing_mixed", true);

/* If you do not plan to use this web notification service, you should

* probably keep is disabled. */

user_pref("dom.webnotifications.enabled", false);

user_pref("dom.webnotifications.serviceworker.enabled", false);

/* Set some private settings. */

/* Do not try to load links just because the cursor passed over them. */

user_pref("network.http.speculative-parallel-limit", 0);

user_pref("network.dns.disablePrefetch", true);

user_pref("network.prefetch-next", false);

/* Do not try to geolocate. */

user_pref("browser.search.geoip.url", "");

/* Disable DNS over HTTPS. See other network.trr.* settings for more

* details. Enable by setting to 2, or by going to about:preferences and

* changing the check box in about:config. */

user_pref("network.trr.mode", 5);

/* Show punycode in URLs using that (rather than showing Unicode). This is

* an attempt to protect against sites that use names that look official,

* like www.google.com except with an ``o'' replaced with some Unicode

* character that looks a lot like an ``o'', or something. */

user_pref("network.IDN_show_punycode", true);

/* Accessibility features might be a privacy issue. */

user_pref("accessibility.force_disabled", 1);

/* Disable studies and personalized extension recommendations. */

user_pref("app.normandy.enabled", false);

user_pref("app.shield.optoutstudies.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.discovery.enabled", false);

/* Disable Normandy service, which, if enabled, allows Mozilla to push

* configuration changes and add-ons to your browser. While an obvious

* potential security issue, note that this feature does help to prevent

* other security issues with uses not updating software, including

* apparently helping with some problem where a bug was preventing updating

* add-ons. */

user_pref("app.normandy.enabled", false);

/* If you want to use your own extensions, they will need to be signed,

* unless you disable this (set it to false). */

user_pref("xpinstall.signatures.required", true);

/* Always ask where to download files. */

user_pref("browser.download.useDownloadDir", false);

/* Open new tabs with blank pages. */

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.enabled", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.enhanced", false);

/* Default home page is a blank page. */

user_pref("browser.startup.page", 0);

user_pref("browser.startup.homepage", "about:blank");

/* Cycle through tabs in a more predictable order. */

user_pref("browser.ctrlTab.recentlyUsedOrder", false);

/* Disable showing things in new tabs if not using a blank page. */

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.feeds.section.topstories", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.feeds.snippets", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.feeds.topsites", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.showSearch", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.showSponsored", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.asrouter.userprefs.cfr.addons", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.asrouter.userprefs.cfr.features", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.feeds.section.highlights", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.section.highlights.includeBookmarks", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.section.highlights.includeDownloads", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.section.highlights.includePocket", false);

user_pref("browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.section.highlights.includeVisited", false);

/* Use autoscroll. */

user_pref("general.autoScroll", true);

/* Disable cookies by default. */

user_pref("network.cookie.cookieBehavior", 2);

user_pref("network.cookie.lifetimePolicy", 2);

/* Disable other potential trackers.

* NOTE: If these are enabled, Firefox may connect to servers to update

* lists of known cryptominers and/or trackers. On the other hand,

* disabling them may result in Firefox loading resources from known

* trackers. */

user_pref("privacy.trackingprotection.enabled", true);

user_pref("privacy.trackingprotection.cryptomining.enabled", true);

user_pref("privacy.trackingprotection.fingerprinting.enabled", true);

user_pref("privacy.trackingprotection.socialtracking.enabled", true);

/* Clear stored data on browser shutdown. */

user_pref("privacy.sanitize.didShutdownSanitize", true);

user_pref("privacy.sanitize.sanitizeOnShutdown", true);

user_pref("privacy.clearOnShutdown.offlineApps", true);

user_pref("privacy.clearOnShutdown.siteSettings", true);

/* Do not remember credentials. */

user_pref("signon.rememberSignons", false);

user_pref("extensions.formautofill.addresses.enabled", false);

user_pref("pref.privacy.disable_button.view_passwords_exceptions", false);

/* If desired, always use a SOCKS5 proxy. */

user_pref("network.proxy.type", 1);

user_pref("network.proxy.socks", "127.0.0.1");

user_pref("network.proxy.socks_port", "12345");

/* If using a proxy, proxy DNS as well. */

user_pref("network.proxy.socks_remote_dns", true);