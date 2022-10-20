from the dumpster-fire dept.
AT&T loses another 600,000 TV customers as it seeks buyer for DirecTV:
AT&T lost 627,000 TV customers in Q3 2020, an improvement over previous quarters as the company continues its attempt to sell its failing DirecTV division.
In earnings results reported today, AT&T said it lost 590,000 "Premium TV" customers, a category that includes DirecTV satellite, U-verse wireline TV, and the online service known as AT&T TV. AT&T also lost 37,000 customers from AT&T TV Now, the streaming service formerly known as DirecTV Now.
The Premium TV loss of 590,000 customers in Q3 is the best result since AT&T lost 544,000 subscribers in Q1 2019. AT&T's Premium TV losses ranged from 778,000 to 1.16 million customers per quarter from Q2 2019 through Q2 2020. AT&T currently has 17.1 million Premium TV customers, down from over 25 million in early 2017.
"The decline is a significant improvement over prior-year trends," AT&T CFO John Stephens said in a call with investors today.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday October 23, @04:47AM
Cut service, raise prices, predict more people will cancel your service. How do I get a job that pays millions for having insights like this?
BTW, did you know the J in Donald J Trump stands for Jenius?
I asked my wife if I was the only one she'd been with. She said yes, the others were all 9s and 10s.