James Randi, 92, Has Passed Away

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 23, @06:06AM
from the RIP dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

James Randi, magician and sceptic, is no longer with us. I would hope he doesn't need an introduction.

I don't know to what extent he influenced me directly, but it's certainly true that he was a precursor to many of the intellectuals I think are worth listening to.

I think we need more people to stand up for the truth like he did.

Also at The New York Times, NPR, NBC, and others.

James Randi, 92, Has Passed Away
