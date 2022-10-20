20/10/22/2352234 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 23, @06:06AM [Skip to comment(s)]
from the RIP dept.
from the RIP dept.
James Randi, magician and sceptic, is no longer with us. I would hope he doesn't need an introduction.
I don't know to what extent he influenced me directly, but it's certainly true that he was a precursor to many of the intellectuals I think are worth listening to.
I think we need more people to stand up for the truth like he did.
Also at The New York Times, NPR, NBC, and others.
James Randi, 92, Has Passed Away | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.