Police in the southeastern city of Hamina [in Finland] are searching for the owner of a remote-controlled model car which was caught travelling at 70km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The approximately 50-centimetre-long [~20-inch] mini-car was captured by a new high-resolution camera on Highway 26 near the village of Töytäri.

Chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein of the Police Traffic Safety Centre told Yle that the car in question should not be considered a toy.

"This is a model car for a more serious enthusiast with a much more powerful engine. Ordinary toys do not travel at such a speed," Pasterstein said, adding that this is a unique case for the safety centre.