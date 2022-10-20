from the Zoom!-Zoom! dept.
YLE English reports on a camera trap which photographed a speeding model car on a highway.
Police in the southeastern city of Hamina [in Finland] are searching for the owner of a remote-controlled model car which was caught travelling at 70km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The approximately 50-centimetre-long [~20-inch] mini-car was captured by a new high-resolution camera on Highway 26 near the village of Töytäri.
Chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein of the Police Traffic Safety Centre told Yle that the car in question should not be considered a toy.
"This is a model car for a more serious enthusiast with a much more powerful engine. Ordinary toys do not travel at such a speed," Pasterstein said, adding that this is a unique case for the safety centre.
It was clocked at 70.3 km/h (43.6 mph) in a 60 km/h (37.3 mph) zone. What was your top speed with a remote-controlled vehicle?
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Friday October 23, @08:26AM
I had trouble keeping my 10th scale electric on the ground over 40mph.
It had trouble getting started as it'd spin the tires if you didn't start gently, then if any air got under or you turned quickly it'd be sailing.
And you're moving at scale 400mph... I had to use a jeweled bearing prop balancer and pins as tire weights to balance all the tires.
The pavement had to be very smooth or the car would be launched. And that's with oil filled shocks/full suspension.
This sounds like an 1/8th scale car. It must have more conventional rubber tires, probably super glued to the rims. Not sure how you'd balance them well enough but I never raced that kind of car.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by lentilla on Friday October 23, @08:53AM (1 child)
Some years ago; in the early hours of the morning; I was riding a bicycle home. The streets were deserted, so I took a short cut along a main road riding against the (non-existent) traffic.
I took a turn off the main road and; laughingly noting a speed camera standing quiet sentinel to the empty road; took both my hands off the handlebars and presented a two handed salute as I leaned into the corner.
At once there was an almighty flash as the camera took my portrait.
I hope the guys reviewing the photo got a good laugh out of that one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 23, @09:04AM
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday October 23, @08:55AM
It sounds like something from Runaway [wikipedia.org] in real life. There was a chase scene in that movie involving an armed version of such a vehicle. In the film it may have been semi-autonomous and was probably going a lot faster. Still though, it's weird to think that something that was so fantastically sci-fi back then is close to reality, and probably *is* reality in some government projects they don't talk about.