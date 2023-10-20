Top Gear can exclusively reveal that Shelby SuperCars (SSC) North America has set a new top speed record for a production car, hitting a v-max of 331mph [532kph] and setting a two-way average of 316.11mph [508.72kph] on a seven-mile stretch of closed road just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before you read any further, we recommend you hit play above[*] and climb on board for the outrageous 0-331mph run. Top Gear is being granted this exclusive footage from the guys that are making the full feature-length documentary of this epic endeavour, landing later in the year.

Picked your jaw up off the floor yet? Good. Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any more surreal, Team America smashes Bugatti's 304.77mph [490.48kph] set in that go-faster Chiron at Ehra-Lessien. Better than that, on Saturday 10 October, SSC did it in two directions – something the Chiron failed to do – stealing the crown off Bugatti and once again beating the hypercar glitterati fair and square. Just like it did way back in 2007.

[...] SSC might well have just put the full stop at the end of the hypercar speed equation, but in a market were fastest is best and egos are big, we're sure it won't be taken lying down. We may need a bigger planet. Your move Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Hennessey...