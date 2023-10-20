The closest black hole to Earth may not actually be a black hole after all:
An object identified earlier this year as the closest black hole we've ever discovered may have just been demoted. After reanalyzing the data, separate teams of scientists have concluded that the system in question, named HR 6819, does not include a black hole after all.
Instead, they have found that it's likely just two stars with a slightly unusual binary orbit that makes it difficult to interpret.
[...] After conducting careful calculations, a team of astronomers concluded that the B3 III star could be orbiting another, third object, one that couldn't be seen. A black hole.
But, other astronomers argue, that's far from the only possibility. What if we have miscalculated the masses of the stars?
[...] They carefully studied the hydrogen emission in the system's spectrum, and found that the hydrogen disc around the Be star did indeed display a 40-day periodicity in both Doppler shift and emission line shape. This is consistent with the B3 III star's orbit - just as would be expected if the system were an unequal-mass binary.
"This indicates," they wrote, "that HR 6819 is a binary system consisting of a massive Be star and a low-mass companion that is the stripped down remnant of a former mass donor star in a mass transfer binary."
[...] So the future looks grim for the black hole interpretation, although it's not settled quite yet. Future observations could help resolve any lingering questions. But, Gies and Lang argue, the binary system could be more interesting than a black hole.
Journal References:
Douglas R. Gies and Luqian Wang. The Hα Emission Line Variations of HR 6819 - IOPscience, The Astrophysical Journal Letters (DOI: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/aba51c
J. Bodensteiner, T. Shenar, L. Mahy, et al. Is HR 6819 a triple system containing a black hole? - An alternative explanation [open], Astronomy & Astrophysics (DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202038682)
El-Badry, Kareem, Quataert, Eliot. A stripped-companion origin for Be stars: clues from the putative black holes HR 6819 and LB-1, (DOI: https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.11974)
Previously:
Closest Black Hole to Earth Found "Hiding in Plain Sight"
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for guy_
During winter in the Southern Hemisphere, a blue point of light in the constellation Telescopium gleams overhead. The brilliant pinprick on the sky, which looks like a bright star, is actually two stars in close orbit—accompanied by the closest known black hole to Earth.
The newly discovered black hole is about 1,011 light-years from our solar system in the star system HR 6819. Unveiled today in Astronomy & Astrophysics, the invisible object is locked in an orbit with two visible stars. It's estimated to be about four times the mass of the sun and roughly 2,500 light-years closer than the next black hole.
"It seems like it's been hiding in plain sight," says astronomer Kareem El-Badry, a Ph.D. student at the University of California, Berkeley, who specializes in binary star systems but wasn't involved with the study. "It's a bright enough star [system] that people have been studying it since the 80s, but it seems like it's had some surprises."
[...] On a human scale, a thousand light-years is an immense distance. If a model of the Milky Way were scaled so that Earth and the sun were only a hair's width apart, HR 6819 would be about four miles away. But in the grand scheme of the galaxy, which is more than 100,000 light-years across, HR 6819 is quite close, and it suggests the Milky Way is littered with black holes.