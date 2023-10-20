from the get-your-popcorn dept.
U.S. Accuses Google of Illegally Protecting Monopoly
The Justice Department accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly over search and search advertising in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the government's most significant legal challenge to a tech company's market power in a generation.
In its suit, filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., the agency accused Google, a unit of Alphabet, of illegally maintaining its monopoly over search through several exclusive business contracts and agreements that lock out competition.
Such contracts include Google's payment of billions of dollars to Apple to place the Google search engine as the default for iPhones. By using contracts to maintain its monopoly, competition and innovation has suffered, the suit says.
[...] The lawsuit may stretch on for years and could set off a cascade of other antitrust lawsuits from state attorneys general. About four dozen states and jurisdictions have conducted parallel investigations and are expected to bring separate complaints against the company's grip on technology for online advertising.
A victory for the government could remake one of America's most recognizable companies and the internet economy that it has helped define since it was founded by two Stanford University graduate students in 1998.
But Google has long denied accusations of antitrust violations and is expected to fight the government's efforts by using a global network of lawyers, economists and lobbyists. Alphabet, valued at $1.04 trillion and with cash reserves of $120 billion, has fought similar antitrust lawsuits in Europe.
The company says it has strong competition in the search market, with more people finding information on sites like Amazon. It says its services have been a boon for small businesses.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that Google has been abusing its online dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The lawsuit marks the government's most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. It could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has sued Google (with Alphabet as parent company) on antitrust grounds, claiming that the global giant uses its unprecedented position and power in the market to stifle competition.
[...] We obtained a copy of the lawsuit for you here.
The authors of the lawsuit chose accurate-sounding yet damning language to describe Google's grip over the industry, calling it "the gatekeeper of the internet." The accusation is that Google uses its Search service to amass billions in revenue from selling ads (useful to third parties who pay for them only if the tech giant also provides massive datasets containing personal information collected from users).
The extent of Google's dominance in the search segment (outside of China, where it is banned, and Russia, where it's facing viable home-grown competition) is staggering: the filing deals with some figures and in the US alone, the market share the behemoth has is 80 percent on the desktop and as much as 94 percent on the mobile.
The latter is where Google Search is tightly paired not only with Android phones, but also with devices and services of other giants like Apple, Samsung, AT&T, Verizon, Mozilla and others, who collectively get paid billions to keep Google Search as their default.
The ad revenue Google collects each year in this way reaches $40 billion, the document said.
