France's highest appeals court rejected Wednesday a Monsanto bid to overturn a ruling against it in a suit brought by farmer Paul Francois, who was intoxicated by the firm's weed-killer Lasso.

The decision wraps up a long-running case that began in 2007 and included three previous rulings in favour of the cereal farmer from southwestern France. [...] The farmer claimed to have suffered severe neurological damage [...], and sued for more than a million euros ($1.18 million) in damages.

A separate judicial procedure is now charged with deciding the amount of damages owed to the farmer.