from the the-wheels-of-justice-move-slowly dept.
Monsanto loses case against French farmer
France's highest appeals court rejected Wednesday a Monsanto bid to overturn a ruling against it in a suit brought by farmer Paul Francois, who was intoxicated by the firm's weed-killer Lasso.
The decision wraps up a long-running case that began in 2007 and included three previous rulings in favour of the cereal farmer from southwestern France. [...] The farmer claimed to have suffered severe neurological damage [...], and sued for more than a million euros ($1.18 million) in damages.
A separate judicial procedure is now charged with deciding the amount of damages owed to the farmer.
https://phys.org/news/2020-10-monsanto-case-french-farmer.html
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 23, @11:42PM
it's mine, my own...
MY SNOOPY SNOW CONE MACHINE!!!!!!!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 23, @11:53PM (1 child)
Monsanto, Bayer, their CEOs and board of directors, their subcontractors, employes, and shareholders, can all burn in hell.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 23, @11:57PM
On that, we can agree. Let us hope that this loss in court is the first of many.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @12:14AM
"Intoxicated"?? As in filled with toxins? Not full of wine? My gawd, eds! You will destroy our minds using the literal meanings of words like that!! Oh, and "Monsanto kills" [sourcewatch.org].
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @12:20AM (2 children)
YouTube-dl has received a DMCA takedown from RIAA
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=24872911 [ycombinator.com]
https://www.zdnet.com/article/riaa-blitz-takes-down-18-github-projects-used-for-downloading-youtube-videos/ [zdnet.com]
https://old.reddit.com/r/youtubedl/comments/jgttnc/youtubedl_github_repository_disabled_due_to_a/ [reddit.com]
https://github.com/github/dmca/blob/master/2020/10/2020-10-23-RIAA.md [github.com]
https://old.reddit.com/r/DataHoarder/comments/jgtzum/youtubedl_repo_had_been_dmcad/ [reddit.com]
https://old.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/jgubfx/youtubedl_github_repo_taken_down_due_to_dmca/ [reddit.com]
https://old.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/jgub36/youtubedl_just_received_a_dmca_takedown_from_riaa/?limit=500 [reddit.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 24, @12:32AM (1 child)
FFS, you couldn't make a submission out of that? Or put it in your journal? You're going to post off-topic spam to a bunch of other discussions? C'mon man! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwoN-FvVEsA [youtube.com]
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @12:38AM
8=====D ~~ ~ SUPPLIES!