Monsanto Loses Case Against French Farmer

posted by janrinok on Friday October 23, @11:28PM
from the the-wheels-of-justice-move-slowly dept.
Runaway1956 writes:

France's highest appeals court rejected Wednesday a Monsanto bid to overturn a ruling against it in a suit brought by farmer Paul Francois, who was intoxicated by the firm's weed-killer Lasso.

The decision wraps up a long-running case that began in 2007 and included three previous rulings in favour of the cereal farmer from southwestern France. [...] The farmer claimed to have suffered severe neurological damage [...], and sued for more than a million euros ($1.18 million) in damages.

A separate judicial procedure is now charged with deciding the amount of damages owed to the farmer.

https://phys.org/news/2020-10-monsanto-case-french-farmer.html

