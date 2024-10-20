from the bound-to-happen dept.
Now when you go to their site, it reads:
Repository unavailable due to DMCA takedown.
This repository is currently disabled due to a DMCA takedown notice. We have disabled public access to the repository. The notice has been publicly posted.
If you are the repository owner, and you believe that your repository was disabled as a result of mistake or misidentification, you have the right to file a counter notice and have the repository reinstated. Our help articles provide more details on our DMCA takedown policy and how to file a counter notice. If you have any questions about the process or the risks in filing a counter notice, we suggest that you consult with a lawyer.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @04:13AM (1 child)
https://gitea.eponym.info/Mirrors/youtube-dl [eponym.info]
The developers were careless and made the unforced error of including test cases that downloaded copyrighted music. It may not be a good idea to file a DMCA counterclaim because the RIAA may use the test case to argue that the primary purpose of youtube-dl is copyright infringement. I agree that the DMCA is a horrible law, but complaining about it on internet forums won't convince Congress to pass repeal or replace it.
The code is easy to obtain. The issue is that sites like Youtube have a tendency to make modifications, which can break functionality. Unless youtube-dl is updated, it is a matter of time before its functionality is broken. In the case of Youtube, the supposed infringement is referred to as the "rolling cypher" in the DMCA notice. This is simply code that converts the video ID string from the URL into another URL with the actual location of the video data. I would say this is a similar situation to DeCSS except that the code to "decrypt" the string is Javascript that is served by Youtube and executed in a Javascript interpreter, whether in a browser or youtube-dl.
It's not an issue with the RIAA claiming they own youtube-dl code. They didn't claim that. Instead, they claimed that youtube-dl violated the anti-circumvention provisions of the DMCA. The notice is legally valid, though the underlying basis is dubious. It still might be enough to convince a court to side with the RIAA, despite that the "rolling cypher" is trivial if it's considered DRM.
This has drawn a lot of outrage on /. and HN. I predict this will actually backfire for the RIAA. People who weren't likely to contribute code to youtube-dl are particularly irked by this action. It may well motivate some of those people to help keep youtube-dl updated or to build solutions that are more resilient to the RIAA's continued game of whack-a-mole. I expect that youtube-dl or a replacement tool will continue to be updated, perhaps by many more people than who would have contributed in the past, and will be stored in a location that is beyond the reach of the RIAA lawyers. The RIAA probably won this battle but hurt their cause in the long term.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @05:19AM
The problem here is less about RIAA and more about relying on GitHub. Get the code off there and get it onto some clone that ignores DMCA. I'm surprised at some of the stuff that's still on there, but it won't last forever.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @04:51AM
