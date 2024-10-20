According to Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, "We're not the first company to receive this permit, but we're going to be the first to put it to use on the streets of a major US city. Before the end of the year, we'll be sending cars out onto the streets of SF[San Francisco]

[...] The DMV [Department of Motor Vehicles] permit allows the company to test five cars, on designated roads where the speed limit does not exceed 30mph. Testing is allowed at night, but not during periods of heavy rain or fog.

[...] while it would be easier to do this in the suburbs, [...] our cities are ground zero for the world's transportation crisis.