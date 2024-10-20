Stories
Happiness and the Evolution of Brain Size

posted by martyb on Saturday October 24, @08:37PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the pinky-and-the-brain dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Happiness and the evolution of brain size:

Serotonin can act as a growth factor for the stem cells in the fetal human brain that determine brain size

During human evolution, the size of the brain increased, especially in a particular part called the neocortex. The neocortex enables us to speak, dream and think. In search of the causes underlying neocortex expansion, researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, together with colleagues at the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus Dresden, previously identified a number of molecular players. These players typically act cell-intrinsically in the so-called basal progenitors, the stem cells in the developing neocortex with a pivotal role in its expansion. The researchers now report an additional, novel role of the happiness neurotransmitter serotonin which is known to function in the brain to mediate satisfaction, self-confidence and optimism – to act cell-extrinsically as a growth factor for basal progenitors in the developing human, but not mouse, neocortex. Due to this new function, placenta-derived serotonin likely contributed to the evolutionary expansion of the human neocortex.

[...] "In conclusion, our study uncovers a novel role of serotonin as a growth factor for basal progenitors in highly developed brains, notably human. Our data implicate serotonin in the expansion of the neocortex during development and human evolution", summarizes Wieland Huttner, who supervised the study. He continues: "Abnormal signaling of serotonin and a disturbed expression or mutation of its receptor HTR2A have been observed in various neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders, such as Down syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism. Our findings may help explain how malfunctions of serotonin and its receptor during fetal brain development can lead to congenital disorders and may suggest novel approaches for therapeutic avenues."

Journal Reference:
Lei Xing, Nereo Kalebic, Takashi Namba, et al. Serotonin Receptor 2A Activation Promotes Evolutionarily Relevant Basal Progenitor Proliferation in the Developing Neocortex. Neuron, 2020; DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2020.09.034

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @08:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 24, @08:38PM (#1068327)

    makes me all happy and shit.

(1)