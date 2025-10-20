Stories
Russian Scientists Discover 5,000-Year-Old Skull of Failed Brain Surgery Patient in Crimea

from the sans-anesthesia dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy_:

Russian Scientists discover 5,000-year-old skull of failed brain surgery patient in Crimea - World News , Firstpost:

Russian scientists have discovered a 5,000-year-old skull of a man who had undergone ancient brain surgery and most probably died from it.

According to a report in Times Now, researchers have shown incredible 3D images from Crimea which show proof of trepanation surgery (practice of drilling a hole in the skull of the patient) on the Bronze Age man who was in his 20s. The researchers said that the surgery was not successful and the "unlucky" patient did not survive for long after undergoing a stone 'scalpel'.

According to Head of the Laboratory of Contextual Anthropology Dr Maria Dobrovolskaya, this is evident from the absence of obvious traces of healing since traces of trepanation are otherwise clearly visible on the surface of the bone.

According to a report in Daily mail, scientists from the Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow said that the ancient doctor most definitely possessed a surgical set of stone tools.

Original Submission


