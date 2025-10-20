According to multiple reports, on October 22, Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was visited by the engineers of the University of Bristol. Their task was to test the robots under Exclusion Zone conditions, and one of such robots was a world-famous Spot, a four-legged drone, developed by Boston Dynamics.

The Spot is an agile mobile robot that navigates the terrain with unprecedented mobility, allowing you to automate routine inspection tasks and data capture safely, accurately, and frequently.

The robot explored the surroundings in the zone and also under the New Safe Confinement, which was designed to prevent the release of radioactive contaminants, protect the reactor from external influence, facilitate the disassembly and decommissioning of the reactor, and prevent water intrusion.