State and federal investigators are planning to slap Facebook with antitrust charges as soon as November, four people familiar with the matter told the Washington Post. Such a lawsuit would mark the government's latest crackdown on the biggest names in the tech industry, including Apple, Google, and Amazon, for holding monopolies on their respective markets.

[...] Sources said that state officials are "in the late stages of preparing their complaint" per the Post. A fifth person familiar with the matter told the outlet that investigators expect to have "an initial roster of participants" by Friday.

[...] Unrelated to these antitrust charges, Facebook is also facing increased government scrutiny over its moderation practices in the wake of rampant misinformation about the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election on its platform. The Senate Judiciary Committee issued subpoenas this week for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg along with another social media big wig, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, to testify about the platforms' moderation policies as well as their alleged anti-conservative bias and censorship.