Today's legal music streaming services are providing a service that would've been unimaginable 15 years ago.

Not only do they provide access to tens of millions of tracks, they do so conveniently, on multiple platforms, and at a fair price. In fact, streaming services like Spotify and Deezer go a step further by offering a free-tier that costs nothing.

In many respects and for most people, it's the often-mentioned piracy-busting formula made reality. Of course, there are some outliers.

[...] This week, a number of people using modified Deezer clients received an interesting email directly from the 'Deezer Security Team'. At least one user posted a copy to Reddit, with others confirming they'd received the same communication.

"We see you," the email begins, with a small pirate flag waving alongside.

"We know that you're not using the official version of Deezer, and we're not going to stop you."

As disarming sentences go, this is a pretty big one when it comes to piracy. While Deezer knows that these specific users are pirating its service, has their email addresses (and probably all of their IP addresses too), and could instantly ban them or worse, it says it will do absolutely nothing. Not even the threat of a ban makes it to the email.