from the interesting-take dept.
Deezer Knows People Are Pirating Its Service But Says It Won't Stop Them * TorrentFreak:
Today's legal music streaming services are providing a service that would've been unimaginable 15 years ago.
Not only do they provide access to tens of millions of tracks, they do so conveniently, on multiple platforms, and at a fair price. In fact, streaming services like Spotify and Deezer go a step further by offering a free-tier that costs nothing.
In many respects and for most people, it's the often-mentioned piracy-busting formula made reality. Of course, there are some outliers.
[...] This week, a number of people using modified Deezer clients received an interesting email directly from the 'Deezer Security Team'. At least one user posted a copy to Reddit, with others confirming they'd received the same communication.
"We see you," the email begins, with a small pirate flag waving alongside.
"We know that you're not using the official version of Deezer, and we're not going to stop you."
As disarming sentences go, this is a pretty big one when it comes to piracy. While Deezer knows that these specific users are pirating its service, has their email addresses (and probably all of their IP addresses too), and could instantly ban them or worse, it says it will do absolutely nothing. Not even the threat of a ban makes it to the email.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday October 26, @12:18PM
1. We failed to abide by our contractual agreements with our content providers by not securing our backend so we'd rather not draw attention to it by trying to fix it now or taking legal action against license violations.
2. Pirated traffic is still better than no traffic for advertising and data mining revenues.
3. We spy on our paying user-base despite saying we don't so we'd rather not draw attention to it.
4. We have too many non-techs and not enough programmers on the payroll so we'd rather send threatening emails to users instead of actually fixing the software.
compiling...