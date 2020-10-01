Dutch researchers have released thousands of Japanese leaf fleas in hopes of getting a harmful and invasive plant species under control.

Japanese knotweed, also known as Asian knotweed, were first introduced to the Netherlands in the 19th century as an ornamental plant, but the species is now notoriously invasive. Its roots can damage concrete pavements and foundations and it is so proliferous that it chokes out local flora.

For the first time, the Dutch government issued an exemption on a nationwide ban on introducing an alien species to the Netherlands in order to combat the plant. 5,000 of the insects will be released on three field locations initially, to determine if they will survive the winter and establish themselves through the new year.

The leaf flea, also known as the Japanese knotweed psyllid (Aphalara itadori), is a natural predator of knotweed. It feeds on young shoots of knotweed plants and can slow down or even stop its growth by sucking on the nutritious sap of the plant.

Researchers from the Institute of Biology in Leiden, where Japanese knotweed was first brought into the Netherlands, started field experiments this week to use the psyllid as a "weapon" against the incendiary plant.

[...] As to whether the psyllid could turn the tables and cause widespread damage to other plants, Ms Lommen said: "There are very reliable methods to determine this. For example, extensive risk analyses have been performed for plant species in North America, England and Northwestern Europe.

[...] Japanese Knotweed is is classified as an invasive and destructive species in several countries