from the the-inconceivable-has-become-commonplace dept.
SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral:
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 60 more Starlink internet relay satellites on Saturday, boosting the total number launched to date to 895 as the company builds out a planned constellation of thousands designed to provide global high-speed broadband service.
Running two days late because of an on-board camera issue, the Falcon 9's twice-flown first stage thundered to life at 11:31 a.m. EDT, pushing the 229-foot-tall rocket away from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It was the California rocket builder's 19th launch so far this year and its 15th Starlink flight.
[...] With Saturday's launch, SpaceX has put 895 Starlinks into orbit, 180 of them — more satellites than any other company owns — in less than three weeks.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 26, @04:14PM (1 child)
means more orbital debris crowding LEO in a few years - like it needed more. Also, more difficulties for astronomers who need a clear sky.
Not a criticism, just an observation.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday October 26, @04:44PM
While that is true, LEO debris, isn't so troublesome as debris on a much higher orbit. So long as the debris in LEO won't cause problems when it falls out of the sky. Now, one can complain about the introduction of lots of man made objects, clogging up the sky, but have you heard of airplanes? Sure, maybe not as troublesome as bunches of satellites, but all things considered, they can be tracked and edited out. For the most part, they're not likely to cause problems.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11