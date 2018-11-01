from the disrupting-the-horrible-isp-market-when? dept.
SpaceX Starlink to go South for first time with planned deployment in Texas:
SpaceX has agreed to provide Internet service to 45 families in a Texas school district in early 2021 and to an additional 90 families later on, the school district announced last week. The announcement by Ector County Independent School District (ECISD) in Odessa said it will be the "first school district to utilize SpaceX satellites to provide Internet for students."
"The project will initially provide free Internet service to 45 families in the Pleasant Farms area of south Ector County," the district said. "As the network capabilities continue to grow, it will expand to serve an additional 90 Ector County families."
The Texas location is notable because the ongoing, limited Starlink beta exists only in the northern US, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said an upcoming public beta will only be for the northern US and "hopefully" southern Canada. SpaceX has over 700 Starlink satellites in orbit, and will be able to expand the service area as it deploys more of the nearly 12,000 it has been authorized to launch. In Washington state, Starlink has been deployed to rural homes, a remote tribe, and emergency responders and families in wildfire-stricken areas.
The ECISD announcement said the service will begin "early in 2021" without saying exactly when, but an article by the Odessa American newspaper said it will be in January. The total project cost is $300,000, half of which is being provided by Chiefs for Change, a nonprofit group for school-district leaders, according to the Odessa American. Families who are selected will get Internet service for free for one year, the report said.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 26, @10:20PM (3 children)
NO ID2020 NO MICROCHIP NO MARK
WO2020060606
Here is the patent for Microsoft 1. WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM
USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
Look at the patent number, literally, "world order 2020 666." This from the
same guy who is publicly saying he wants to put microchip tracking on every
human on earth to prove you have been vaccinated, to allow you to buy or
sell.. Bill Gates needs to Beg God for forgiveness. Science with out Gods
standards is propelling humanity towards a calamity of biblical proportions.
Even if Bill repents, Elon Musk has made and is rolling out a 5g satellite
grid around the whole earth and brain chips. This is not a joke, this is
some fucked up shit..
- Revelation 13:16:
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to
receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads.
- Revelation 14:9:
And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man
worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or
in his hand, 10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God,
which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he
shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy
angels, and in the presence of the Lamb.
#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#
MAKE AMERICA LOBOTOMIZED AGAIN
-------------------------------
The Untold Story of JFK's Sister, Rosemary Kennedy, and Her Disastrous Lobotomy
https://people.com/politics/untold-story-of-rosemary-kennedy-and-her-disastrous-lobotomy/ [people.com]
The Forgotten Story Of Rosemary Kennedy, Who Was Lobotomized So That JFK Could Succeed
https://allthatsinteresting.com/rosemary-kennedy-lobotomy [allthatsinteresting.com]
The Truth About Rosemary Kennedy's Lobotomy
A never-before-seen photo surfaces of the forgotten Kennedy, who, after a disastrous
lobotomy, was rarely heard from again
https://people.com/books/rosemary-kennedy-the-truth-about-her-lobotomy/ [people.com]
When Rosemary was 23 years of age, doctors told her father that a form of psychosurgery
known as a lobotomy would help calm her mood swings and stop her occasional violent
outbursts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_Kennedy#Lobotomy [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 26, @10:29PM (2 children)
Sounds like the 5G rays got into someone's brain already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 26, @10:36PM
It happens. He'll waste away in a few weeks, now that he's got it in his head. That's just one more that we won't have to depopulate with the COVID19-plandemic, or the COVID21-plandemic. Wait for the Ebola24-plandemic, that will be the one to die for!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 26, @10:38PM
Or even 6G Starlink beta rays.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 26, @11:01PM
How did they even calculate that? I figure they'll need a new full ring of satellites, SpaceX can pack 60 per launch. Is that enough? The expected lifetime of those satellites is 5-6 years IIRC, for how long are the schools getting service? How many other customers will be sharing those satellites over their lifetime?
That USD 300k figure sounds like someone pulled it out of their ass.
I don't know about construction costs in the US, but for 300k, maybe they could have gotten another ISP to bring fiber to their door?
Sorry for being so skeptical. America, fuck yeah! Hail Elon!