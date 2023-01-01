Facebook does not want you to stop using Facebook, it seems, because if you deactivate your account for a little break you'll also lose access to your Oculus Profile. Perhaps worse, if you delete your Facebook account you'll also delete your app purchases and achievements. "You will no longer be able to return any apps," says Facebook, "and will lose any existing store credits." So buyer beware: If you purchase an Oculus Quest 2 you'll need a Facebook account, and that account will have to be active at all times and, presumably, in good standing if you want to use your Quest 2.

[...] First reported and confirmed by UploadVR, this is just the latest of the controversies surrounding Facebook's decision to tie future Oculus VR Headset use to an otherwise-unrelated Facebook account. Users of past headsets who have not tied their Oculus account to Facebook can continue using those accounts until 2023.