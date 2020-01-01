from the cloudy-outlook dept.
Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress:
Voters in four states from different regions of the country could embrace broad legal marijuana sales on Election Day, and a sweep would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting across geography, demographics and the nation's deep political divide.
The Nov. 3 contests in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana will shape policies in those states while the battle for control of Congress and the White House could determine whether marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.
Already, most Americans live in states where marijuana is legal in some form and 11 now have fully legalized the drug for adults — Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It's also legal in Washington, D.C.
[...] In conservative Mississippi, voters will consider competing ballot proposals that would legalize medicinal marijuana, which is allowed in 33 states.
[...] New Jersey, in particular, could prove a linchpin in the populous Northeast, leading New York and Pennsylvania toward broad legalization, he said.
[...] The cannabis initiatives will draw voters to the polls who could influence other races, including the tight U.S. Senate battle in Arizona.
In Colorado, one supporter of legal cannabis could lose his seat. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who is struggling in an increasingly Democratic state where some in the industry have lost faith in his ability to get things done in Washington.
Despite the spread of legalization in states and a largely hands-off approach under President Donald Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate has blocked cannabis reform, so under federal law marijuana remains illegal and in the same class as heroin or LSD. That has discouraged major banks from doing business with marijuana businesses, which also were left out in the coronavirus relief packages.
[...] solidly conservative South Dakota, which has some of the country's strictest drug laws [...] could become the first to approve medicinal and adult-use marijuana at the same time. However, legalizing broad pot sales would be a jump for a state where lawmakers recently battled for nearly a year to legalize industrial hemp, a non-intoxicating cannabis plant.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 27, @07:35AM (1 child)
I voted to legalize pot here in Arkansas, four years ago. It's far past time to end that idiot 'War on Drugs'. Prohibition gains the nation nothing, and costs the nation a hell of a lot, in terms of lives lost, lives ruined with prison sentences, the financial cost of fighting the war, court costs, incarceration costs, and more.
At this stage, however, I still want to preserve the R majority in the senate, and hope to get an R majority in the house. And, I don't want to see Biden elected. (Does anyone know if any of the third parties are projected to get even 1% yet?)
The current assault on the Bill of Rights, the assault on conservatives in general, are more important than the matter of legalizing pot.
Besides, those states with cannabis initiatives on the ballot aren't depending on R or D victories to legalize pot. A ballot initiative is independent of whoever gets elected. That only matters at the federal level.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 27, @07:58AM
Not gonna happen [fivethirtyeight.com], so you may as well light up a joint (large grin)
Why do you care? You admitted you're just an asshole [soylentnews.org] who has no feelings for the conservative values.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Tuesday October 27, @07:44AM
A dumbfuck appointment by Trump put everything back a few years, but pretty sure he knows that know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 27, @07:54AM
But it doesn't have anything to do with marijuana, it's because he's a Trump-toady in a state that Biden is winning by 19 points. Colorado has Lauren Boebert and the usual collection of rural right-wingers, but the state overall is not a fan of Trump.
His opponent, John Hickenlooper, is a war-on-drugs moderate. He was the governor when Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, and he opposed that. But he wants to reclassify marijana away from schedule I, and reduce the frequency of marijuana prosecutions.
IfWhen Hickenlooper is elected, there's a good chance he'll be the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, but still a Democrat.