from the worth-a-thousand-words dept.
With all of the controversy about elections and the pandemic, it's nice to just sit back and admire nature's handiwork.
Blizzards, ice, lightning and rainbows light up Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 contest:
The winners are in for this year's annual Weather Photographer of the Year competition, hosted by the Royal Meteorological Society in association with AccuWeather.
The top-ranking image, taken by Rudolf Sulgan, shows a crowd of people on New York's Brooklyn Bridge during a 2018 blizzard. Judges said it made them feel like they were there standing in the cold with the pictured subjects.
The main page showcases and links through to all of the winners and runners-up for this year.