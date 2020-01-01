from the RIP-IE dept.
Microsoft is taking desperate steps to stop you using Internet Explorer:
In the summer, Microsoft confirmed it would kill off defunct web browsers Internet Explorer and Edge Legacy, as plans for a phased termination are brought to a close.
However, a sizable pool of users have remained loyal to Internet Explorer, forcing Microsoft to take additional steps to incentivize switching to the new Chromium-based Edge.
Now, when an Internet Explorer user visits an incompatible site - of which there are currently more than 1,000 - the page will be launched automatically in Microsoft Edge, along with a message that reads: "This website doesn't work in Internet Explorer".
The roster of websites that do not support Internet Explorer is ever-expanding and currently includes popular services Twitter, Instagram, Google Drive, Yahoo Mail and more.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 28, @04:28AM (1 child)
like about 20 years ago.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday October 28, @04:32AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday October 28, @04:35AM (2 children)
User: I love Internet Explorer!
(time passes)
User: WTF?! my beloved IE can't open this web page, because MS did something!!!
User; Well, if I'm going to have to get a new browser anyway maybe I'll try (non MS browser> instead since MS screwed me over with my beloved IE!!
Yeah, probably won't be a significant number of IE users, who will in all likely just switch to whatever MS tells them to use, but for some this will be what drives them away from any browser from MS.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday October 28, @04:56AM (1 child)
This might be where you are wrong.
At this point in time, I'd bet you all I have on decent odds that a decent number of the remaining IE users will indeed think just that.
Unfortunately, they'll go to chrome most often, and that's just and edge clone.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday October 28, @04:57AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
