Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft is Taking Desperate Steps to Stop You Using Internet Explorer

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 28, @04:24AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the RIP-IE dept.
Software

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Microsoft is taking desperate steps to stop you using Internet Explorer:

In the summer, Microsoft confirmed it would kill off defunct web browsers Internet Explorer and Edge Legacy, as plans for a phased termination are brought to a close.

However, a sizable pool of users have remained loyal to Internet Explorer, forcing Microsoft to take additional steps to incentivize switching to the new Chromium-based Edge.

Now, when an Internet Explorer user visits an incompatible site - of which there are currently more than 1,000 - the page will be launched automatically in Microsoft Edge, along with a message that reads: "This website doesn't work in Internet Explorer".

The roster of websites that do not support Internet Explorer is ever-expanding and currently includes popular services Twitter, Instagram, Google Drive, Yahoo Mail and more.

Original Submission


«  Algae-Inspired Polymers Light the Way for Enhanced Night Vision
Microsoft is Taking Desperate Steps to Stop You Using Internet Explorer | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 28, @04:28AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 28, @04:28AM (#1069729) Homepage Journal

    like about 20 years ago.

    --
    Are you a cuck race theorist?

  • (Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday October 28, @04:35AM (2 children)

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Wednesday October 28, @04:35AM (#1069735)

    User: I love Internet Explorer!
    (time passes)
    User: WTF?! my beloved IE can't open this web page, because MS did something!!!
    User; Well, if I'm going to have to get a new browser anyway maybe I'll try (non MS browser> instead since MS screwed me over with my beloved IE!!

    Yeah, probably won't be a significant number of IE users, who will in all likely just switch to whatever MS tells them to use, but for some this will be what drives them away from any browser from MS.

    --
    "Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday October 28, @04:56AM (1 child)

      by Arik (4543) on Wednesday October 28, @04:56AM (#1069740) Journal
      "Yeah, probably won't be a significant number of IE users"

      This might be where you are wrong.

      At this point in time, I'd bet you all I have on decent odds that a decent number of the remaining IE users will indeed think just that.

      Unfortunately, they'll go to chrome most often, and that's just and edge clone.
      --
      "The *other* sort of Marxist."

      • (Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday October 28, @04:57AM

        by Arik (4543) on Wednesday October 28, @04:57AM (#1069743) Journal
        what is it with that weak left middle finger, always wanting to flip the reader off as part of an 'an' an.
        --
        "The *other* sort of Marxist."

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:11AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:11AM (#1069749)

    WO2020060606

    Here is the patent for Microsoft 1. WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM
    USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA

    Look at the patent number, literally, "world order 2020 666." This from the
    same guy who is publicly saying he wants to put microchip tracking on every
    human on earth to prove you have been vaccinated, to allow you to buy or
    sell.. Bill Gates needs to Beg God for forgiveness. Science with out Gods
    standards is propelling humanity towards a calamity of biblical proportions.
    Even if Bill repents, Elon Musk has made and is rolling out a 5g satellite
    grid around the whole earth and brain chips. This is not a joke, this is
    some fucked up shit..

    - Revelation 13:16:
    And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to
    receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads.

    - Revelation 14:9:
    And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man
    worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or
    in his hand, 10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God,
    which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he
    shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy
    angels, and in the presence of the Lamb.

    #=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#

    MAKE AMERICA LOBOTOMIZED AGAIN
    -------------------------------
    The Untold Story of JFK's Sister, Rosemary Kennedy, and Her Disastrous Lobotomy
    https://people.com/politics/untold-story-of-rosemary-kennedy-and-her-disastrous-lobotomy/ [people.com]

    The Forgotten Story Of Rosemary Kennedy, Who Was Lobotomized So That JFK Could Succeed
    https://allthatsinteresting.com/rosemary-kennedy-lobotomy [allthatsinteresting.com]

    The Truth About Rosemary Kennedy's Lobotomy
    A never-before-seen photo surfaces of the forgotten Kennedy, who, after a disastrous
    lobotomy, was rarely heard from again
    https://people.com/books/rosemary-kennedy-the-truth-about-her-lobotomy/ [people.com]

    When Rosemary was 23 years of age, doctors told her father that a form of psychosurgery
    known as a lobotomy would help calm her mood swings and stop her occasional violent
    outbursts.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_Kennedy#Lobotomy [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:18AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:18AM (#1069753)

      AND BINGO WAS HIS FUCKING NAME OH!

(1)