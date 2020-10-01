Stories
SpaceX Starlink Public Beta Begins: It's $99 a Month Plus $499 Up Front

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 28, @06:33AM
from the what-did-you-expect dept.
Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/10/spacex-starlink-public-beta-begins-its-99-a-month-plus-500-up-front/

SpaceX has begun sending email invitations to Starlink's public beta and will charge beta users $99 per month plus a one-time fee of $499 for the user terminal, mounting tripod, and router. The emails are being sent to people who previously registered interest in the service on the Starlink website. One person in Washington state who got the email posted it on Reddit. Another person who lives in Wisconsin got the Starlink public-beta invitation and passed the details along to Ars via email.

SpaceX is calling it the "Better Than Nothing" beta, perhaps partly because the Starlink satellite service will be most useful to people who cannot get cable or fiber broadband. But the email also says, "As you can tell from the title, we are trying to lower your initial expectations."

[...] SpaceX has said it will reach "near global coverage of the populated world by 2021."

[There are reports of additional expenses for taxes, ridgeline mount, and shipping. --martyb]

That's a bit higher than I'd hoped, but still doable. That's 50% more expensive than what I'm paying for point-to-point wireless for about 5X or better speed than what I am getting. Also, those are really nice latencies. My point-to-point wireless service has worse latency than that.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 28, @06:51AM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 28, @06:51AM (#1069775) Journal

    Because:

    Expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps and latency from 20ms to 40ms over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.

    But, no rush, I'll keep an eye on it.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 28, @06:52AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 28, @06:52AM (#1069776) Journal

      That 'splains

      SpaceX is calling it the "Better Than Nothing" beta, perhaps partly because the Starlink satellite service will be most useful to people who cannot get cable or fiber broadband.

