Vitamin Deficiencies Linked to Respiratory Conditions, Including COVID-19

Wednesday October 28, @05:18PM
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Increasing vitamins A, E and D through diet changes or supplements reduces a person's risk for breathing and respiratory conditions, including flu and COVID-19, a study published Tuesday by the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health found.

People who consumed recommended amounts of the three key nutrients were less likely to develop the flu, colds, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, the data showed.

Research has linked vitamin D, in particular, with boosting immune system function, and being deficient in the nutrient has been found to increase a person's risk for severe COVID-19.

Vitamins A, E and D -- as well as vitamin C -- are all considered micronutrients, meaning they are needed in relatively small doses to live.

[...] Major dietary sources of vitamin A include liver, whole milk and cheese, as well as carrots, dark green leafy vegetables and orange-colored fruits, while vegetable oils, nuts and seeds are primary sources of vitamin E.

Adequate intake of vitamin D through diet is more difficult to achieve, given that it is not found naturally in most foods, though it can be acquired by spending time in the sun. But people often take supplements to ensure adequate levels of the vitamin, the researchers said.

Journal Reference:
Suzana Almoosawi, Luigi Palla. Association between vitamin intake and respiratory complaints in adults from the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey years 1–8 [open], BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health (DOI: 10.1136/bmjnph-2020-000150) direct link

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:24PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:24PM (#1069987)

    What is a good vegan source of vitamin D, for us basement dwellers?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:36PM (#1069992)

    Antioxidants get depleted in times of oxidative stress and you need more than usual to avoid deficiency. There is nothing more obvious than this.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @05:40PM (#1069995)

    Wow, 0% of people taking vitamin C had any respiratory condition. The only people getting sick were those who do not take vitamin c.

