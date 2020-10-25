RIAA Sued By YouTube-Ripping Site Over DMCA Anti-Circumvention Notices
A company operating a YouTube-ripping platform has sued the RIAA for sending "abusive" DMCA anti-circumvention notices to Google. According to the complaint and contrary to the RIAA's claims, the Yout service does not "descramble, decrypt, avoid, bypass, remove, deactivate, or impair" YouTube's rolling cipher technology.
Last Friday, the RIAA caused [outrage] on the Internet when it filed a complaint that took down the open source software YouTube-DL from Github.
According to the RIAA, the "clear purpose" of YouTube-DL was to "circumvent the technological protection measures used by authorized streaming services such as YouTube" and "reproduce and distribute music videos and sound recordings owned by our member companies without authorization for such use."
As the debate and controversy over the complaint rages on, a company based in the US that operates a YouTube-ripping platform has filed a lawsuit alleging that similar complaints, filed by the RIAA with Google, have caused its business great damage.
RIAA's YouTube-DL Takedown Ticks Off Developers and GitHub's CEO
An RIAA takedown request, which removed the YouTube-DL repository from GitHub, has ticked off developers and GitHub's CEO. Numerous people responded by copying and republishing the contested code, including in some quite clever ways. Meanwhile, GitHub's CEO is "annoyed" as well, offering help to get the repo reinstated.
Previously: GitHub has Received a DMCA Takedown from RIAA for youtube-dl
Now when you go to their site, it reads:
Repository unavailable due to DMCA takedown.
This repository is currently disabled due to a DMCA takedown notice. We have disabled public access to the repository. The notice has been publicly posted.
If you are the repository owner, and you believe that your repository was disabled as a result of mistake or misidentification, you have the right to file a counter notice and have the repository reinstated. Our help articles provide more details on our DMCA takedown policy and how to file a counter notice. If you have any questions about the process or the risks in filing a counter notice, we suggest that you consult with a lawyer.
Also at 9to5Google
[2020-10-25 01:01:09 UTC: Updated title to more accurately reflect notice was given to GitHub, not to youtube-dl. --martyb]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @07:42PM (3 children)
Please tell me that the EFF is providing legal assistance in this case. This seems like an excellent opportunity to put the RIAA in their place and to set a precedent against some of the more egregious abuses of the DMCA. If the EFF is supporting this, I may have to donate to them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 28, @07:49PM (1 child)
No, they won't be doing anything. This takedown is just collateral damage in the bigger censorship wars raging right now. Everyone got in the habit of anytime they saw something "interesting" on YouTube they hit it with Youtube-dl before even watching it, since so many "interesting" videos would disappear mid viewing. So of course it has to go. You can't edit history if people can hold a copy of things offline and repost it to bitchute.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday October 28, @08:30PM
It's more likely the RIAA is just establishing some usage statistics regarding stream rippers to in response to Tofig Kurbanov's case ruling:
( https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2020/09/21/tofig-kurbanov-riaa-lawsuit/ [digitalmusicnews.com] )
That is, they're trying to find a usage baseline by taking down all the rippers they can find for a few days to justify that ass-pulled 90% claim. Of course, they'll fail to do so and will naturally hide/manipulate the stats and pretend none of this is related... Regardless, the timing is very likely just them rushing to find/cook some numbers since Kurbanov is similarly rushing through to file his supreme appeal.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 28, @08:06PM
And evidently, the ACLU doesn't handle censorship cases anymore...
