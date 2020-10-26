Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facebook Takes its First Small Steps Into the World of Cloud Gaming

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 29, @01:54AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the with-seven-league-boots dept.
Software

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Facebook takes its first small steps into the world of cloud gaming:

Facebook is the latest tech giant to get into the world of cloud gaming — but the company's offering is quite a bit different than the competition. Unlike Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, Facebook is introducing cloud games to its existing app — several of which are playable right now.

"We're doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," says Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller."

According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences.

Original Submission


«  AMD Announces RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" AKA "Big Navi" GPUs
Facebook Takes its First Small Steps Into the World of Cloud Gaming | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.