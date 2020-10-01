from the getting-colder dept.
Researchers examine the decline in average body temperature among healthy adults over the past two decades:
In the nearly two centuries since German physician Carl Wunderlich established 98.6°F (37 C) as the standard "normal" body temperature, it has been used by parents and doctors alike as the measure by which fevers—and often the severity of illness—have been assessed.
Over time, however, and in more recent years, lower body temperatures have been widely reported in healthy adults. A 2017 study among 35,000 adults in the United Kingdom found average body temperature to be lower (97.9°F / 36.6 C), and a 2019 study showed that the normal body temperature in Americans (those in Palo Alto, California, anyway) is about 97.5°F (36.4 C).
A multinational team of physicians, anthropologists and local researchers led by Michael Gurven, UC Santa Barbara professor of anthropology and chair of the campus's Integrative Anthropological Sciences Unit, and Thomas Kraft, a postdoctoral researcher in the same department, have found a similar decrease among the Tsimane, an indigenous population of forager-horticulturists in the Bolivian Amazon. In the 16 years since Gurven, co-director of the Tsimane Health and Life History Project, and fellow researchers have been studying the population, they have observed a rapid decline in average body temperature—0.09°F per year, such that today Tsimane body temperatures are roughly 97.7°F (36.5 C).
"In less than two decades we're seeing about the same level of decline as that observed in the U.S. over approximately two centuries," said Gurven. Their analysis is based on a large sample of 18,000 observations of almost 5,500 adults, and adjust for multiple other factors that might affect body temperature, such as ambient temperature and body mass.
The anthropologists' research appears in the journal Sciences Advances.
Journal Reference:
Michael Gurven, Thomas S. Kraft, Sarah Alami, et al. Rapidly declining body temperature in a tropical human population [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abc6599)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 29, @07:16PM (2 children)
I wonder if this applies to animals as well. I was reading that even lab rats, chimps, etc... have all gained weight over the last few decades or so.
I wonder if there is also a corresponding decrease in their average temperature as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 29, @07:38PM (1 child)
(Same poster)
What might explain both increases in weight and reductions in temperature?
Reduced metabolic activity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 29, @07:46PM
If that was so, the average body temperature of lard-ass Americans on mobility scooters would be around absolute zero since it's physically impossible for them to get any larger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 29, @07:20PM (2 children)
I've been about 97F for years now, on different generations of oral thermometer. With covid, I've been taking it more frequently, at random times of the day, seems to vary from 96.7 to 97.3.
My friends say I'm mellow....
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 29, @07:29PM (1 child)
My wife and I have noticed our temperatures somewhat lower.
Maybe it is not just because we're old enough to remember watching the first moon landing live?
TFA title . . .
Are we sure they are healthy?
Have the researchers controlled for Facebook usage? (I don't use FB)
PSA: Set alarm Sunday Nov 1 at 2:00 AM to wake up and set your clocks back by 1 hour.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 29, @07:46PM
Data (parent) here (97F +/-)...
Further details--
No FB here either (SN may be the last holdout?)
About 10 pounds heaver than I'd like to be, but still under some criteria for overweight.
I wonder if the higher atmospheric CO2 levels have anything to do with this? After all, we have chemo-receptors for CO2 that help regulate automatic breathing.