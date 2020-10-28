from the dead-space dept.
NASA releases playlist of spooky space sounds:
In space, nobody can hear you scream.
NASA just dropped its hottest mixtape on Soundcloud — and it's the agency's hand-picked selection of creepy sounds from space, to celebrate this year's All Hallow's Eve.
"You've heard the creaks, cracks, and cackling noises of our universe before," reads the playlist's description. "Using data from our spacecraft, our scientists gathered NEW sinister sounds from the depths of space in time for Halloween."
PSST... Uh, did anyone hear...that? 🗣️👂
— NASA (@NASA) October 28, 2020
NASA · Sinister Sounds of the Solar SystemCreaks and Cracks
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday October 30, @12:07AM
But in any case, here's some spooky planetside dancing by NASA interns [youtu.be] set to a hopefully recognizable tune.