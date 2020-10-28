Stories
NASA Releases Playlist of Spooky Space Sounds

Thursday October 29, @11:24PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

NASA releases playlist of spooky space sounds:

In space, nobody can hear you scream.

NASA just dropped its hottest mixtape on Soundcloud — and it's the agency's hand-picked selection of creepy sounds from space, to celebrate this year's All Hallow's Eve.

"You've heard the creaks, cracks, and cackling noises of our universe before," reads the playlist's description. "Using data from our spacecraft, our scientists gathered NEW sinister sounds from the depths of space in time for Halloween."

PSST... Uh, did anyone hear...that? 🗣️👂

— NASA (@NASA) October 28, 2020

NASA · Sinister Sounds of the Solar SystemCreaks and Cracks

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 29, @11:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 29, @11:45PM (#1070577)

    The clip from 2017 when Saudi astronaut Mohammed al-Jihadi arrives at the ISS and beheads the infidel crew.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday October 30, @12:07AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday October 30, @12:07AM (#1070590)

    But in any case, here's some spooky planetside dancing by NASA interns [youtu.be] set to a hopefully recognizable tune.

