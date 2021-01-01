Stories
The FSF is Looking to Update its High Priority Free Software Projects List

posted by martyb on Friday October 30, @01:33AM
takyon writes:

The FSF Is Looking To Update Its High Priority Free Software Projects List

As we roll into 2021 the Free Software Foundation is looking to update its high priority free software projects list. These are the software projects that should be incorporating "the most important threats, and most critical opportunities, that free software faces in the modern computing landscape." For now the FSF is looking for help deciding what to include.

[...] Currently on the list are different "areas" they feel are high priority for free software as opposed to previously focusing on particular projects:

  • Free phone operating system
  • Decentralization, federation, and self-hosting
  • Free drivers, firmware, and hardware designs
  • Real-time voice and video chat
  • Encourage contribution by people underrepresented in the community
  • Internationalization of free software
  • Security by and for free software
  • Intelligent personal assistant
  • Help GNU/Linux distributions be committed to freedom
  • Free software adoption by governments

