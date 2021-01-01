The FSF Is Looking To Update Its High Priority Free Software Projects List
As we roll into 2021 the Free Software Foundation is looking to update its high priority free software projects list. These are the software projects that should be incorporating "the most important threats, and most critical opportunities, that free software faces in the modern computing landscape." For now the FSF is looking for help deciding what to include.
[...] Currently on the list are different "areas" they feel are high priority for free software as opposed to previously focusing on particular projects:
- Free phone operating system
- Decentralization, federation, and self-hosting
- Free drivers, firmware, and hardware designs
- Real-time voice and video chat
- Encourage contribution by people underrepresented in the community
- Internationalization of free software
- Security by and for free software
- Intelligent personal assistant
- Help GNU/Linux distributions be committed to freedom
- Free software adoption by governments
(Score: 5, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 30, @01:42AM
FSF was a joke when RMS founded it and got steadily less funny. Throwing the founder out for not being woke enough was the exact point in its existence that it stepped beyond clownshoes ridiculous though.
Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times...