On Wednesday, a team of scientists and engineers showed results from a promising new approach. It involves mounting electrodes on an expandable, springy tube called a stent and threading it through a blood vessel that leads to the brain. In tests on two people, the researchers literally went for the jugular, running a stent-tipped wire up that vein in the throat and then into a vessel near the brain's primary motor cortex, where they popped the spring. The electrodes snuggled into the vessel wall and started sensing when the people's brains signaled their intention to move—and sent those signals wirelessly to a computer, via an infrared transmitter surgically inserted in the subjects' chests.

[...] "Self-expanding stent technology has been well demonstrated in both cardiac and neurological applications to treat other disease. We just use that feature and put electrodes on top of the stent," says Thomas Oxley, an interventional neurologist and CEO of Synchron, the company hoping to commercialize the technology. "It's fully implantable. Patients go home in a couple of days. And it's plug-and-play."

It took training once the subjects got home. The electrode-studded stent could pick up signals from the brain, but machine-learning algorithms have to figure out what those signals—imperfect reflections of a mind at work even under ideal conditions—actually represent. But after a few weeks of work, both patients could use an eye tracker to move a cursor and then click with a thought, using the implant. It doesn't sound like much, but that was enough for both of them to send text messages, shop online, and otherwise perform activities of digital daily life.

The Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved what Oxley calls a "stentrode" for widespread use yet, and the company is still chasing funding for more tests, but these preliminary results suggest that it's a functioning brain-computer interface. The signal it receives isn't packed full of information. For now, all the stentrode is picking up is one bit of information—either a telepathic mouse-click or the absence of that click. But for some applications, maybe that's enough. "There's been a lot of talk about data and channels, and really what should matter is, have you delivered a life-changing product to the patient?" Oxley says. "Just with a handful of outputs restored to the patient that they're in control of, we've got them controlling Windows 10."