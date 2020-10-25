from the getting-connected dept.
A New Way to Plug a Human Brain Into a Computer: Via Veins
Two Australian men with neuromuscular disorders regained some personal independence after researchers implanted stent-like electrodes in their brains, allowing them to operate computers using their thoughts.
[...] The feat was described today in the Journal of Neurointerventional Surgery. "This paper represents the first fully implantable, commercial BCI system that patients can take home and use," says Tom Oxley, founder of Melbourne-based Synchron, which developed the device.
[...] The stentrode offers a less intrusive way to get electrodes to the brain. The device is squeezed into a catheter and placed in the jugular vein in the neck. From there the catheter snakes up through blood vessels until it reaches the motor cortex of the brain. Then it releases the stentrode, which holds 16 electrode contacts and springs out into a tube-like scaffold that fits against the walls of a blood vessel in that section of the brain.
The stentrode is connected by a lead down to a device that is surgically implanted in the chest. The device provides power and data transmission. An external device interprets the signals from the brain using machine learning algorithms and converts them to computer commands.
The quality of the signals is sacrificed a little by the electrodes being in a blood vessel, rather than directly on brain tissue. But it's good enough to allow the two participants in the study to accurately type up to 20 characters per minute with predictive text disabled, and do online shopping and banking, all without lifting a finger or using voice commands.
[...] The two participants who received the stentrodes suffer from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The condition causes loss of muscle control and paralysis. Being able to remotely contact his wife and to be productive on a computer "has been life-altering," says Graham Felstead, one of the two men with stentrode implants.
Journal Reference:
Thomas J Oxley, Peter E Yoo, Gil S Rind, et al. Motor neuroprosthesis implanted with neurointerventional surgery improves capacity for activities of daily living tasks in severe paralysis: first in-human experience [open], Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (DOI: 10.1136/neurintsurg-2020-016862)
On Wednesday, a team of scientists and engineers showed results from a promising new approach. It involves mounting electrodes on an expandable, springy tube called a stent and threading it through a blood vessel that leads to the brain. In tests on two people, the researchers literally went for the jugular, running a stent-tipped wire up that vein in the throat and then into a vessel near the brain's primary motor cortex, where they popped the spring. The electrodes snuggled into the vessel wall and started sensing when the people's brains signaled their intention to move—and sent those signals wirelessly to a computer, via an infrared transmitter surgically inserted in the subjects' chests.
[...] "Self-expanding stent technology has been well demonstrated in both cardiac and neurological applications to treat other disease. We just use that feature and put electrodes on top of the stent," says Thomas Oxley, an interventional neurologist and CEO of Synchron, the company hoping to commercialize the technology. "It's fully implantable. Patients go home in a couple of days. And it's plug-and-play."
It took training once the subjects got home. The electrode-studded stent could pick up signals from the brain, but machine-learning algorithms have to figure out what those signals—imperfect reflections of a mind at work even under ideal conditions—actually represent. But after a few weeks of work, both patients could use an eye tracker to move a cursor and then click with a thought, using the implant. It doesn't sound like much, but that was enough for both of them to send text messages, shop online, and otherwise perform activities of digital daily life.
The Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved what Oxley calls a "stentrode" for widespread use yet, and the company is still chasing funding for more tests, but these preliminary results suggest that it's a functioning brain-computer interface. The signal it receives isn't packed full of information. For now, all the stentrode is picking up is one bit of information—either a telepathic mouse-click or the absence of that click. But for some applications, maybe that's enough. "There's been a lot of talk about data and channels, and really what should matter is, have you delivered a life-changing product to the patient?" Oxley says. "Just with a handful of outputs restored to the patient that they're in control of, we've got them controlling Windows 10."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 30, @03:52AM (2 children)
For those who don't RTFA, I'll point out that this stentrode is not exactly an ideal solution. Not yet, at least. The subject in the study can type about 20 characters per minute. That's not 20 words per minute, that is 20 characters per minute, or about 1/5 the speed of a typical slow typist. Hopefully, future iterations of the technology can make direct connections to the brain, thereby increasing performance to the speed of thought.
Watching the video may not give you any additional data (presuming you HAVE RTFA) but it does give you a feel for where the technology is at.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 30, @04:04AM (1 child)
This is the 16 bit MS-DOS version.
You'll want to wait for the 32 bit version, that runs XP...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 30, @04:16AM
Not a bad comparison, except people could type pretty much full speed (30 to 60 words per minute) on 16 bit MS-DOS on 8086 computers. For a better comparison, you'll have to fall back to even earlier chips, with fewer capabilities at lower speeds. Alternatively, we could compare it to more modern 1 Ghz computers overwhelmed with malware so that i/o drops to a painful crawl.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday October 30, @04:39AM
Great, yet another proprietary cable that we'll have to buy an adapter for.
