Spotify soars to 320 million listeners, with 144 million paid members:
Spotify soared past a worldwide listener milestone as the number of people using the service climbed 29% to 320 million in the third quarter, the music streaming service said Thursday. Excluding anyone who listens free with advertising, Spotify's paid members also rose 27% to 144 million, the company said.
The latest figures further cement Spotify as the world's biggest subscription music service.
How does it compare to p2p these days?