Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Spotify Soars to 320 Million Listeners, with 144 Million Paid Members

posted by martyb on Friday October 30, @10:09AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the easy-listening dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Spotify soars to 320 million listeners, with 144 million paid members:

Spotify soared past a worldwide listener milestone as the number of people using the service climbed 29% to 320 million in the third quarter, the music streaming service said Thursday. Excluding anyone who listens free with advertising, Spotify's paid members also rose 27% to 144 million, the company said.

The latest figures further cement Spotify as the world's biggest subscription music service.

How does it compare to p2p these days?

Original Submission


«  LIGO–Virgo Announces ‘Bumper Crop’ of Gravitational-Wave Detections
Spotify Soars to 320 Million Listeners, with 144 Million Paid Members | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.