from the silent-approach-for-hunters dept.
Chevrolet readies an electric crate motor for homebuilt EV hotrods:
I don't know about you, but I am totally here for the growing trend of putting electric propulsion in classic cars. Much of the pioneering work has been done by small aftermarket shops: Zelectric and EV West in California, Electric Classic Cars in the UK, and so on. But increasingly, OEMs are giving it a go as well. For a while, Jaguar was preparing to sell a (very expensive) conversion kit for its XKE-engined cars, although sadly that has been cancelled. Volkswagen has been working with eClassics on an electric conversion of the Type 1 bus. And here in the US, the annual SEMA show has featured some factory-blessed high voltage hot rods for the last couple of years.
SEMA is going virtual this year, and one of the cars that Chevrolet will show off will be a 1977 K5 Blazer—called the Blazer-E—that previews the company's new eCrate aftermarket powertrain. The build team traded the Blazer's huge 6.6L V8, with its meagre 175hp (130kW), for the 200hp (150kW) motor from the Bolt EV, which connects to the Blazer's four-wheel drive system via a four-speed auto that replaces the original three-speed transmission.
Would many trade the throaty growl of their classic muscle car for a silent EV drive?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 30, @02:49PM (2 children)
Now if only Chevy would produce an aftermarket conversion kit to retrofit cars to be flying cars.
Electric flying cars.
Self driving, electric, flying cars. Avionics software written as Excel macros on Windows 10. Powered by "certified" batteries from returned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 30, @02:54PM
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday October 30, @03:26PM
*Nuclear*, self driving, electric, flying cars.
Need to get that power for flying from somewhere, and you want to make the consequences of a crash bad enough that it'll never happen.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Friday October 30, @02:51PM (1 child)
Silent smooth instant power is where its at.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday October 30, @03:18PM
We permitted ourselves a one-word conversation immediately afterwards.
"Men!"
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.