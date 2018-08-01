Stories
Chevrolet Readies an Electric Crate Motor for Homebuilt EV Hotrods

posted by martyb on Friday October 30, @02:27PM
Phoenix666 writes:

Chevrolet readies an electric crate motor for homebuilt EV hotrods:

I don't know about you, but I am totally here for the growing trend of putting electric propulsion in classic cars. Much of the pioneering work has been done by small aftermarket shops: Zelectric and EV West in California, Electric Classic Cars in the UK, and so on. But increasingly, OEMs are giving it a go as well. For a while, Jaguar was preparing to sell a (very expensive) conversion kit for its XKE-engined cars, although sadly that has been cancelled. Volkswagen has been working with eClassics on an electric conversion of the Type 1 bus. And here in the US, the annual SEMA show has featured some factory-blessed high voltage hot rods for the last couple of years.

SEMA is going virtual this year, and one of the cars that Chevrolet will show off will be a 1977 K5 Blazer—called the Blazer-E—that previews the company's new eCrate aftermarket powertrain. The build team traded the Blazer's huge 6.6L V8, with its meagre 175hp (130kW), for the 200hp (150kW) motor from the Bolt EV, which connects to the Blazer's four-wheel drive system via a four-speed auto that replaces the original three-speed transmission.

Would many trade the throaty growl of their classic muscle car for a silent EV drive?

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 30, @02:49PM (2 children)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 30, @02:49PM (#1070855) Journal

    Now if only Chevy would produce an aftermarket conversion kit to retrofit cars to be flying cars.

    Electric flying cars.

    Self driving, electric, flying cars. Avionics software written as Excel macros on Windows 10. Powered by "certified" batteries from returned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 30, @02:54PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 30, @02:54PM (#1070858)

      For flying cars we need free energy. To get free energy is simple. What is the one thing strictly banned in all cultures around the world with multiple layers of social and legal enforcement?

      Pooping in the bright uv rays from the sun. Not in a box, not hidden by some trees, but in direct sunlight. The interaction of the two produces free energy that would be used to power the world but it's being covered up by all religions and governments everywhere for 1000 years or more.

    • (Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday October 30, @03:26PM

      by Immerman (3985) on Friday October 30, @03:26PM (#1070876)

      *Nuclear*, self driving, electric, flying cars.

      Need to get that power for flying from somewhere, and you want to make the consequences of a crash bad enough that it'll never happen.

  • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Friday October 30, @02:51PM (1 child)

    by hemocyanin (186) on Friday October 30, @02:51PM (#1070856)

    Would many trade the throaty growl of their classic muscle car for a silent EV drive?

    Silent smooth instant power is where its at.

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday October 30, @03:18PM

      by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Friday October 30, @03:18PM (#1070871) Homepage
      My g/f & I were waiting for a bus from the countryside back to the burbs one day, a sleepy sunday afternoon, with not much on the roads, even the ringroad and arterial roads that were nearby. Gradually, a grumbling throbbing sound started to grow, louder and louder, nothing in sight yet, but we knew what it was, obviously (and in fact the Hell's Angels' regional HQ was 400m from where we were heading, perhaps I should have started thumbing for a backie?). Sure enough, twenty or so hogs trundle past - absolutely textbook South Park stereotype fags, every last one of them. Facial hair to the front of their open-faced, and tassles flapping back, every last one of them. And off into the distance they rode, as quickly and as quietly as they came (i.e. not particulary, and not at all). Only half a minute later, basically about the distance such that the hog fags were out of earshot, I'm guessing, a gentle humming started to appear, from the same direction whence the hogs had appeared. It slightly grew in amplitude, and before my g/f and I could exchange knowing nods to each other, the question we didn't have in our minds was swiftly not answered - sure enough, twenty or so sewing machines (OK, not all were proper sewing machines, but all were clearly racers or sit-up-and-beg tourers, rather than hogs/choppers) glided, glid?, into sight. Long flowing locks poking out of the back of the full-face helmets, and snugly fit into tight armorised racing leather, every last one of them. And likewise, they hummed off into the distance as gracefully and peacefully as they came.

      We permitted ourselves a one-word conversation immediately afterwards.

      "Men!"
