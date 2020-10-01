from the nice-doggie dept.
Dogs were domesticated once from a lost population of wolves:
Genomics researcher Anders Bergstrom and his colleagues recently sequenced the genomes of 27 dogs from archaeological sites scattered around Europe and Asia, ranging from 4,000 to 11,000 years old. Those genomes, along with those of modern dogs and wolves, show how dogs have moved around the world with people since their domestication.
All the dogs in the study descended from the same common ancestor, but that original dog population split into at least five branches as it expanded in different directions. As groups of people split apart, migrated, and met other groups, they brought their dogs along. Dog DNA suggests that their population history mirrors the story of human populations, for the most part.
[...] We still don't know exactly when or where dog domestication first happened; it already had a pretty complex history by 11,000 years ago. But it looks like it only happened once. The ancient genomes suggest that dogs all share a common ancestor, which they don't share with modern wolves. According to Bergstrom and his colleagues, that probably means that dogs all descend from one group of wolves, and that group is now extinct.
More insight into the origin of Man's Best Friend.
All extant breeds of dogs and cats come from a single population, sure. That's what the evidence says. However, concluding from this that dogs were only domesticated once is an error. After all, there is evidence that cats have been domesticated multiple times, but the other populations disappeared for some reason.
I suspect that if you carefully parse your post, you might wish that you could edit it. It is my belief that dogs came from one population, and cats came from another population, which would mean that dogs and cats came from two (or more) populations.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuegian_dog [wikipedia.org] - I almost forgot about this one too.
