Verizon is slowly building up its 5G Home broadband offering. On Thursday the carrier announced that it's expanding the service on Nov. 5 to parts of four new locations: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose. The move makes 5G Home available in parts of 12 cities.

We don't know the exact locations where the service will be available in each city, though the carrier allows people in current markets to check their addresses on its website. Similar to its fastest mobile 5G service, the 5G Home offering relies on Verizon's millimeter-wave network, a high-frequency version of 5G that can offer download speeds well above 1 Gbps but with a range that's much more limited than traditional, lower-frequency wireless networks. With its 5G Home service Verizon says to expect "typical download speeds of 300 Mbps" with peaks of "up to 1 Gbps."