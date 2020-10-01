ITMO University researchers have demonstrated that individual atoms can be transformed into polaritons—quantum particles that are a mixture of matter and light, which are transmitted via optical fibers. In this new state of matter, photons and atoms form ultra-strong coupling for the first time. The results of this research can be used to control the properties of light and matter and to create quantum memory. The paper is published in Physical Review Letters.

Materials' properties can be changed chemically, by mixing them with other substances, or physically, as when metals enter superconductive states during rapid cooling. ITMO University physicists have performed similar transformations in a relatively new way—by using light and subjecting matter to high-intensity light beams or creating conditions for ultra-strong coupling between atoms and photons, which results in new particles known as polaritons.

[...] "Quantum memory ensures high security of stored information, but it remains relatively fragile. When you attempt to read the data secured in this way, there is a possibility you will lose it. Polaritons are interesting because photons make them perfect for storing units of information called qubits, while atoms ensure they can bond with other quasiparticles and give us more opportunities to control them. Thus, by acquiring long-living quasiparticles, we can increase the resilience of the quantum system as a whole," says Ivan Iorsh.