Samsung Sees Sales Surge from Rival Huawei's Ban

posted by martyb on Friday October 30, @05:51AM
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Samsung sees sales surge from rival Huawei's ban:

Samsung Electronics has reported record revenues of $59bn (£45.4bn) in its third quarter.

The strong revenues were fuelled by a 50% jump in smart phone sales, while profits from microchips rocketed 82%.

The Korean tech giant posted a third quarter net profit of $8.3bn, a 49% increase over the same period last year.

Samsung's mobile and chip businesses were likely boosted by US sanctions against its Chinese rival Huawei.

The increase in sales likely reflects Samsung eating into Huawei's market share as US restrictions hit the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Korean tech best tech?

