It seems like everyone these days is getting in on the electric pickup truck trend. Ford's got its electric F-150 coming, then there's the R1T from Rivian, the Hummer EV from GM and so on, but the one company that has yet to throw its hat in the ring has been Ram.

According to a statement made on Wednesday by Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley during FCA's third-quarter earnings call, that's changing. Specifically, he said that "I do see that there will be an electrified Ram pickup in the marketplace, and I would ask you just to stay tuned for a little while, and we'll tell you exactly when that will be."