In April 2019, researchers from the South China Botanical Garden (SCBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted an investigation in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, and they introduced several plants to SCBG for cultivation. After months of cultivation, they finally blossomed and fruited in December 2019.

Based on the comprehensive morphological characteristics and molecular experimental evidence, researchers finally determined that this is a unique new species of the family Lamiaceae, and named it Caryopteris alternifolia.