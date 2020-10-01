Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Researchers Find New Distinct Species in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday October 31, @08:15AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Can't-hide-forever dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Researchers find new distinct species in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province:

In April 2019, researchers from the South China Botanical Garden (SCBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted an investigation in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, and they introduced several plants to SCBG for cultivation. After months of cultivation, they finally blossomed and fruited in December 2019.

Based on the comprehensive morphological characteristics and molecular experimental evidence, researchers finally determined that this is a unique new species of the family Lamiaceae, and named it Caryopteris alternifolia.

Lamiaceae comprises plant species such as mint and nettles.

Journal Reference:
You-Sheng Chen, et al. Caryopteris alternifolia (Ajugoideae, Lamiaceae), a distinct new species from Guangdong, China. Phytotaxa. DOI: doi.org/10.11646/phytotaxa.461.1.8

Original Submission


«  Male Fin Whales Surprise Scientists by Swapping Songs
Researchers Find New Distinct Species in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday October 31, @09:24AM

    by RamiK (1813) on Saturday October 31, @09:24AM (#1071218)

    Researchers Find New Distinct Plant Species in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province

    FTFY Just an editorial suggestion...

    --
    compiling...
(1)