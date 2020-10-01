from the something-fishy-going-on dept.
Engineers and scientists at UNSW Sydney have come up with an ingenious way to get fish past dam walls, weirs and other barriers blocking their migration in Australian rivers.
The so-called tube fishway is a low-cost and low-energy installation that works by pumping fish at high velocity—protected by a cushion of water—through a tube running over the obstructing barrier to deliver them safely into the water on the other side.
[...] In a commercial setting, installations of the tube fishway would use connecting tubes considerably larger than the 90mm one used in the prototype.
"Our numerical modelling work shows that this system will work reliably for pipes at least one metre in diameter, lifting fish more than 100m vertically. This is potentially a game changer in the ecological management of large dams," says Professor Peirson.
The fish could not be reached for comment on their experience with the tube system...
(Score: 1, Redundant) by fakefuck39 on Saturday October 31, @01:15PM (1 child)
interesting thing they've "come up with" at this university that I saw on TV almost 10 years ago and is a commercial product nicknamed the salmon cannon. Maybe they'll invent chairs next? It would be so cool not to stand.
This dozen of useless articles in a row have all been brought to you by macgyver's employer. Given his track record, I believe that last line is not a joke. He simply tried to reach the fish for comment, but was unable to do so.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday October 31, @01:47PM
Well, he did not ask where the tube is used extensively on a daily basis. The Londoners certainly have a good idea what it means to be transported by tube every single day. However, I do not think that they are shot because the population of London is not significantly declining. Doing that to fish may prove an adverse side effect to what you are trying to achieve.
Hm, the fish can always reply blub blub blub and decline the Red Line ;-)
(Score: 1) by canopic jug on Saturday October 31, @01:45PM
For the time being the link in the summary goes to a 404 error.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday October 31, @02:03PM
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Saturday October 31, @02:06PM
I thought the "Archimedes' screw" already did this?
From what I remember, some mini/micro hydro plants use these screws instead of turbines precisely because the fish can flow down them without injury (important as in some places, you will not be granted the right to hydro power if it will interfere with fish migrations downstream). Likewise they are used to pump water upwards without harming fish, and have been used as such for ages.
I would RTFA to find out what exactly is new about this system that warrants the news item, but alas I get a "404" error when I click the link above.