Engineers and scientists at UNSW Sydney have come up with an ingenious way to get fish past dam walls, weirs and other barriers blocking their migration in Australian rivers.

The so-called tube fishway is a low-cost and low-energy installation that works by pumping fish at high velocity—protected by a cushion of water—through a tube running over the obstructing barrier to deliver them safely into the water on the other side.

[...] In a commercial setting, installations of the tube fishway would use connecting tubes considerably larger than the 90mm one used in the prototype.

"Our numerical modelling work shows that this system will work reliably for pipes at least one metre in diameter, lifting fish more than 100m vertically. This is potentially a game changer in the ecological management of large dams," says Professor Peirson.