"We are creating artificial neural networks, which seek to emulate the energy and area efficiencies of the brain," explained Thomas Shranghamer, a doctoral student in the Das group and first author on a paper recently published in Nature Communications. "The brain is so compact it can fit on top of your shoulders, whereas a modern supercomputer takes up a space the size of two or three tennis courts."

Like synapses connecting the neurons in the brain that can be reconfigured, the artificial neural networks the team is building can be reconfigured by applying a brief electric field to a sheet of graphene, the one-atomic-thick layer of carbon atoms. In this work they show at least 16 possible memory states, as opposed to the two in most oxide-based memristors, or memory resistors.

"What we have shown is that we can control a large number of memory states with precision using simple graphene field effect transistors," Das said.