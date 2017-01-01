from the No-Such-Agency dept.
Spy agency ducks questions about 'back doors' in tech products:
The [National Security Agency (NSA)] developed new rules for such practices after the Snowden leaks in order to reduce the chances of exposure and compromise, three former intelligence officials told Reuters. But aides to Senator Ron Wyden, a leading Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, say the NSA has stonewalled on providing even the gist of the new guidelines.
"Secret encryption back doors are a threat to national security and the safety of our families – it's only a matter of time before foreign hackers or criminals exploit them in ways that undermine American national security," Wyden told Reuters. "The government shouldn't have any role in planting secret back doors in encryption technology used by Americans."
The agency declined to say how it had updated its policies on obtaining special access to commercial products. NSA officials said the agency has been rebuilding trust with the private sector through such measures as offering warnings about software flaws.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday October 31, @06:05PM
Federal Agency ducks questions about X.
Well, after you said Federal Agency what did you expect? If they're not making prepared statements to the press, they're reading from prepared response cards, and if your question isn't on one of the prepared cards they duck, dodge, change the subject, or just walk off - isn't that what we've come to expect from the White House?
I mean, it's not just the recent administration that does this - although the recent administration is so ill prepared they make it obvious when they give up the pretense of responsiveness.
