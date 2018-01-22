We need to shift the conversation on aging to healthy aging and creating environments that better support aging in place. Age-friendly places aren't just good for older people. They also support the needs of children, people with a disability and everyone else in a community.

The 50-year-old child-friendly cities movement has increasingly emphasised how the features of a city that make it safe, healthy and accommodating for its most vulnerable citizens can also make it much more liveable for everyone.

[...] One of the most striking features is that many of these suggested measures are important for everyone living locally and not just older people. Examples include good walkability, public open spaces, public transport, affordable housing, local services, cafes, doctors and internet connectivity. Others are age-specific such as in-home aged care.