Aged care isn't working, but we can create neighborhoods to support healthy ageing in place:
We need to shift the conversation on aging to healthy aging and creating environments that better support aging in place. Age-friendly places aren't just good for older people. They also support the needs of children, people with a disability and everyone else in a community.
The 50-year-old child-friendly cities movement has increasingly emphasised how the features of a city that make it safe, healthy and accommodating for its most vulnerable citizens can also make it much more liveable for everyone.
[...] One of the most striking features is that many of these suggested measures are important for everyone living locally and not just older people. Examples include good walkability, public open spaces, public transport, affordable housing, local services, cafes, doctors and internet connectivity. Others are age-specific such as in-home aged care.
With new technology available, is it time to re-think how we care for the elderly beyond the traditional model of the rest home?
This article is part of our series on aged care. You can read the other articles in the series here.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 01, @07:55PM (1 child)
"Aged care isn't working, but we can create neighborhoods to support healthy aging in mice"
Hey, if the mouse model is valid for simulating human social systems at the neighborhood level, give them all the mice they need!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 01, @08:03PM
The "Villages" in Florida seem to have done nothing but increase levels of Trump Derangement Syndrome and geriatric venereal disease.
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday November 01, @08:16PM (2 children)
I want to leave in a place where I don't have to use transportation. Everything necessary should be within walking distance. It also has to be park like environment where I don't have to watch too much for cars and where I can leave my dog off leash because my dog knows everybody and everybody knows the dog. On the other hand I want this place to be withing 30 minutes at most - by car of by subway - from a large cultural center where theaters, bars, universities and generally young life flourish.
As far as I know this does not exists in America, but does exists in some places and that's exactly where I am going to retire.
Did I mention it has to be affordable? Including doctors making home visits?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday November 01, @08:27PM
Just one more thing. Typically a real elderly friendly place is also a child friendly so young couples often stay. Grandmas commonly watch the children so the US laws about it are not necessary. One just lets a 6 yours old out and she will be taken care of. I grew up in such an environment going out alone when I was 5. My wife started when 6 and she would always loose her keys so she would go to whoever is at home nearby, and get her lunch and socialize until her mom is home from the office.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 01, @08:47PM
Thing is, the Boomers have built themselves a world where rich old people are just peachy... unfortunately the next generation of elderly are not going to be nearly as rich, so they're all going to be miserable fucks voting to screw the younger generation into the ground with taxes and services.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 01, @08:17PM
For dementia patients in the Netherlands [theatlantic.com] and Germany [npr.org], they have entire villages where they can stay safe but still wander around.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday November 01, @08:19PM (1 child)
This isn't a difficult conclusion to reach, either: when your entire focus is "but what have you done for me THIS quarter?" and when money takes precedence over human lives, what do you *think* is going to happen to people who aren't producing goods and/or services any longer?
That, and the alienating two-generations-only nuclear family structure, lead to the elderly being social jetsam. There is no other way to put it: our elders are warehoused in nursing homes *if they are lucky,* cared for by low-paid, ill-trained workers who themselves have been turned into society's rejects.
IMO one of the major ways to fix this is go to back to a multigenerational family structure, making three generations under one roof instead of two the norm. Of course, since a couple BOTH working full time jobs can barely support themselves now let alone themselves and their children, themselves their children and their parents is a no-go. So what we need to enable *this* is to reduce the cost of living, rebalance the work/life ratio, and have a functioning social safety net for everyone.
...and at the rate things are going pigs will fly under their own power before that happens. This country worships Mammon and performs mass human sacrifice to their not-golden-any-longer idol.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1) by mydn on Sunday November 01, @08:48PM
Fuck you. My "dad" was an abusive, rapist, pedophile, Baptist preacher and I hope he dies cold, hungry, terrified, and alone. I am under no obligation to provide for him whatsoever. I would most likely kill him if I saw him, even if it meant I go to prison. Fuck that.