An artificial intelligence (AI) camera mistook a bald lineman's head for a football and therefore meaning fans missed the majority of the game.

While football has welcomed the use of technology in its games in recent years, this was quite the faux pas for Scottish football team Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The football club only just announced that it would be using AI cameras for its matches earlier this month, which they probably which they hadn't have[sic] done, now...