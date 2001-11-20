from the that's-keeping-your-eye-on-the-bald? dept.
Niamh Shackleton of UNILAD reports about a smart machine's tracking badly interfering with important human affairs:
An artificial intelligence (AI) camera mistook a bald lineman's head for a football and therefore meaning fans missed the majority of the game.
While football has welcomed the use of technology in its games in recent years, this was quite the faux pas for Scottish football team Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
The football club only just announced that it would be using AI cameras for its matches earlier this month, which they probably which they hadn't have[sic] done, now...
Many viewers complained about the technical glitch which reportedly caused fans to miss the Inverness team's goal being scored.
The tech supplier is https://www.pixellot.tv/ [pixellot.tv] and normally I'd advise dumping any investment after a faux pas like this...but turns out the company is still supported by private equity,
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday November 02, @12:43AM (1 child)
I see a bunch of non-tech idiots bought into the "AI" hype and believe a long if/then statement means there's a computer brain thinking and adapting to new situations. Recognizing a ball in a bitmap is not AI. an AI would be a learning, thinking piece of code. You would give this code a bunch of hand-processed videos that tell it where the ball is, it would then learn on its own, from that verified input, how to find the ball. You would then give it more videos and let it guess, then tell it where it's wrong, and it would learn from that as well. What we have here though, is someone who hard-coded a shiny light circle as a ball. they coded ball recognition, as opposed to coding an AI which can learn ball recognition on its own.
This is mostly google's fault too. They do develop code that solves things using AI, which is great. Then they built all of their business drivers on the fact that they can assume their AI is right 90% of the time, and if they lose 10% of the business, they don't care about screwing people over, because they actually save more cash on paying people to do the job 99% right. This is why their cloud platform is 3rd, not first. This is why their pixel phones are towards the bottom. And this is why they're scratching their heads going "we literally are the ones making android, why is everyone else more successful with our own product!" It's because you completely lack customer service googledum. Because it's not 10% of your customers that get burned and you lose them. It's because every customer you have gets burned 10% of the time, so you lose all of them.
(Score: 3, Funny) by NateMich on Monday November 02, @12:55AM
I'll grant you all that, you're right.
I think the bigger story here is how many people sit around watching some guys kick a ball around.