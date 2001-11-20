from the popularity-is-a-mystery dept.
An Extraordinarily Successful Anti-Piracy Campaign...Or Maybe Not * TorrentFreak:
Internet Matters promotes itself as a not-for-profit organization with a simple purpose – "To empower parents and carers to keep children safe in the digital world." Undoubtedly this is a noble goal, particularly given all the perils on the Internet today that most if not all of us would like to avoid.
Just over ten days ago, Internet Matters launched an anti-piracy campaign, aiming to inform parents and carers on the dangers of "streaming from unauthorized sites" so that they can educate children on how to avoid "age-inappropriate content, disturbing pop-ups and cyber threats."
To accompany the campaign, Internet Matters launched three videos on YouTube featuring what they describe as "real parents" discussing the above.
What does make one video popular and another completely forgotten?
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 02, @04:36AM (1 child)
The audience decides that. There is no algorithm, there is no magic, there is no silver bullet. Over the roughly 130 years of film making, there have been hundreds of movies that have lost big bucks. On the other hand, there have been low-budget films that everyone wanted to see, over and over again. Audience decides, and all the video maker can do is hope and pray.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @05:32AM
How did this get marked off topic?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @04:47AM (2 children)
A lot of pirate streaming sites run pop up porn ads. Legitimate advertising won't support them and they have to pay their hosting bills somehow. For the trusting type of person who clicks on everything there's sure to be some drive by download malware installers in there somewhere. Certain people are just too gullible for pirate sites no matter how many times they're told just close the pop ups and ignore the ads and don't click on anything. And for those people there's Netflix.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @04:49AM (1 child)
The streaming site I use works fine with an adblocker. I guess a lot of people don't put on the digital condom, and we should silently thank them for that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @04:59AM
Adblockers work right up until gullible people stumble onto a page that says disable your adblocker to continue and they do it because the page said so.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @05:26AM
