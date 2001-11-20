Internet Matters promotes itself as a not-for-profit organization with a simple purpose – "To empower parents and carers to keep children safe in the digital world." Undoubtedly this is a noble goal, particularly given all the perils on the Internet today that most if not all of us would like to avoid.

Just over ten days ago, Internet Matters launched an anti-piracy campaign, aiming to inform parents and carers on the dangers of "streaming from unauthorized sites" so that they can educate children on how to avoid "age-inappropriate content, disturbing pop-ups and cyber threats."

To accompany the campaign, Internet Matters launched three videos on YouTube featuring what they describe as "real parents" discussing the above.