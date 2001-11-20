Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
In another chapter of the legal battle between Apple and VirnetX, a jury in Texas decided today in a 90-minute session that Apple will be required to pay an additional $502.8 million for infringing patents of the security software company VirtneX[sic].
As reported by Bloomberg, the jury had to decide how much Apple owes VirnetX in royalities for VPN on Demand. VirnetX accuses Apple of infringing on its VPN patents on iOS, which offers features to let users connect to virtual private networks on iPhone and iPad.
VirnetX argued that Apple should pay $700 million for the infractions, but Apple tried to negotiate on $113 million claiming that the royalty rate should not be more than 19 cents per unit. The jury's final decision determined that Apple would have to pay 84 cents per unit.
An Apple spokesman said he was disappointed with the result.
Source: https://9to5mac.com/2020/10/30/apple-ordered-to-pay-502-8-million-for-infringing-virnetx-vpn-patents/
Previously:
After Five Losses, Apple Finally Wins A Round In $600M Virnetx Facetime Patent Mega-Battle
Apple Loses VirnetX Patent Retrial, Must Pay $302.4 Million
A Texas jury has ordered Apple to pay VirnetX $302.4 million for patent infringement:
This was the third trial in a case that began in 2010. An appeals court upheld a portion of the first verdict, which found Apple's VOD infringed two patents, leaving the jury only to determine how much Apple should pay. Separately, the appeals court ordered a reconsideration of whether FaceTime infringed two other patents. The last time a jury heard the case -- the second trial -- VirnetX was awarded $625.6 million, though that also involved newer versions of the two Apple products. A trial judge threw out that case in July, saying it was unfair to Apple to combine all the issues.
The amount was on point with what VirnetX argued it was entitled to during Sept. 26 opening arguments, based on the billions of dollars worth of products sold by Cupertino, California-based Apple. The iPhone maker countered that VirnetX was entitled to no more than $25 million. VirnetX, which had 20 full- and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, has been unsuccessful in marketing its own software and relies on patent licensing for revenue. Its last big payout was from a $23 million settlement with Microsoft Corp. announced in December 2014.
Also at Reuters.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Apple has won the latest round in its nine-year patent mega-battle with VirnetX – with a US appeals court rejecting a $600m jury decision and sending it back down to the district court to redecide.
The victory saw Apple’s share price go up by more than one per cent but, in an indication of their comparative sizes, VirnetX’s share price collapsed by 50 per cent on news of the decision [PDF] on Friday. As everyone has had time to digest the decision, however, VirnetX’s share price has partially recovered – in large part because Apple is still on the hook for most of the $600m award.
The lower court will now have to decide whether to hold another trial and revisit the whole issue or revise its patent award in light of the successful appeal.
At the heart of the fight are four patents that VirnetX holds that it says Apple infringes with its iPhones and iPads. All of them cover VPNs but the most recent court decision split the four in two groups, with one covering external domain names and the other covering internal network addressing.
The court decided that the first two (6,502,135 and 7,490,151) are infringed by Apple in its VPN on Demand service but that the second two (7,418,504 and 7,921,211) which are used in its popular FaceTime service are not.