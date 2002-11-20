from the turn-your-head-and-cough dept.
Just cough into your phone, please... MIT lab thinks it can diagnose COVID-19 from the way you expectorate:
Academics claim their AI software can detect, with 98.5 per cent accuracy, whether or not someone has caught the COVID-19 coronavirus, just from the sound of their coughing.
To build this software, the MIT team used three ResNet50 models, a popular convolutional neural network designed by Microsoft. They're normally used to process images for computer vision, though in this case they're analyzing audio.
The boffins produced a dataset of 5,320 people, who in April and May submitted audio clips of themselves coughing. Participants also had to fill out a questionnaire that asked if they had caught the coronavirus or not, if they had confirmed this with an official test or not, and what symptoms they had. Thus this experiment relies on the honesty of these human data sources, so bear that in mind.
[...] The results appear promising enough that the team said they are working with a Fortune 100 company to flesh out their model into a fully fledged diagnostic tool.
[...] "The effective implementation of this group diagnostic tool could diminish the spread of the pandemic if everyone uses it before going to a classroom, a factory, or a restaurant."
[...] "The sounds of talking and coughing are both influenced by the vocal cords and surrounding organs," Subirana said.
"This means that when you talk, part of your talking is like coughing, and vice versa. It also means that things we easily derive from fluent speech, AI can pick up simply from coughs, including things like the person's gender, mother tongue, or even emotional state. There's in fact sentiment embedded in how you cough.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday November 02, @02:46PM (5 children)
"detect just from the sound of their coughing." too bad coughing is not required to have covid. heck, even if your case of covid leads you to coughing, you're not coughing for like the first week or two. So half of the time you have covid that will be serious enough to cough, you're not coughing.
So, these academics can detect it at 98% accuracy? Hmm, I remember learning in 8th grade biology that if it's not a double blind study, and you select candidates that are already coughing, you are a lying faggot. Because to prove is something is accurate, you don't preselect a sample pool that validates your hypothesis.
The bigger question is, why are 7th graders called academics, and why are they writing AI code. More importantly, where are their parents - 7th grade is too early to be taking it up the ass.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday November 02, @02:53PM (4 children)
Those silly doctors think they can detect hernias from having you cough. I wonder if there is any evidence to back it up that idea?
I would use a variation your insightful observation: coughing is not required to have a hernia. Someone with a hernia might not exhibit any coughing symptoms.
So the MIT Lab may simply not know what they're doing. Those idiots. One might even be tempted to think Massachusetts was full of liberals.
Fun fact: some people don't like facts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @02:55PM (1 child)
I had covid, but no cough. One of my tentacles swelled up to twice it's normal size, but it is back to normal now.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday November 02, @03:01PM
well, you'll be happy to know that they would be able to tell you have covid, even if it did not cause coughs. because they can detect 98.5% of covid.
my little brother had covid. he coughed. only when he smoked weed, daily.
now me, someone who is over 40, quit smoking only 3 years ago after 20 years - I'm sure I'd cough, and they'd identify from the cough that I had covid. However to get their 98.5% accuracy number, they would test me, but not test you. so, as I said, faggots.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday November 02, @02:58PM (1 child)
Oh, they know what they're doing alright. They're publishing a great detection rate without a double-blind study, because "working with a Fortune 100 company." They're trying to get paid.
now, those doctors that can detect hernias by having you cough - they can detect a hernia from your cough, with 98.5% accuracy, even though your hernia has not developed yet, but will?
a hernia requires physical damage to already be there. so no shit you can detect if you have one. covid is in your body and you have zero damage and zero symptoms.
but let me ask you this - would they be able to detect a hernia from a cough without you coughing? because 98.5% ability to identify covid means not just in people coughing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 02, @03:08PM
Sounds like you just hate The Science.