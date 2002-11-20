Raspberry Pi Trading has announced the Raspberry Pi 400. The new model is essentially the guts of a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (with 4 GB of RAM) built into a keyboard. It still supports dual micro-HDMI display output, and GPIO pins are accessible. There is one less USB 2.0 port, and no 3.5mm audio jack. There are also no CSI and DSI connectors (used for camera and touchscreen products). The microSD card slot uses a push-push connector instead of the push-pull used by other Pi models, and it is recessed into the keyboard to keep it out of the way.

The Pi 400 uses a newer "C0" revision of the Broadcom BCM2711 SoC (quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 CPU with VideoCore VI GPU), which presumably improves thermal performance, along with an internal aluminum backplate making contact with the SoC for passive cooling. This has allowed for the default clockspeed to be raised to 1.8 GHz (from 1.5 GHz), and the current maximum overclock of 2.147 GHz is likely achievable.

At launch, there are variants with UK, US, German, French, Italian, and Spanish keyboard layouts, with Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Portuguese, and Japanese coming soon. Other colors may be available in the future. The price is $70, or $100 for a desktop kit with cables, a mouse, pre-installed microSD card, and a printed Beginner's Guide (now translated).

